  1. RESULTADOS
  2. CALENDARIO
  3. CLASIFICACION

Jornada 1

13 al 15 de agosto
  • Brentford Arsenal 2 - 0
  • Manchester United Leeds United 5 - 1
  • Burnley Brighton & Hove Albion 1 - 2
  • Chelsea Crystal Palace 3 - 0
  • Everton Southampton 3 - 1
  • Leicester City Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 - 0
  • Watford Aston Villa 3 - 2
  • Norwich City Liverpool 0 - 3
  • Newcastle United West Ham United 2 - 4
  • Tottenham Hotspur Manchester City 1 - 0

Jornada 2

21 al 23 de agosto
  • Liverpool Burnley 2 - 0
  • Manchester City Norwich City 5 - 0
  • Aston Villa Newcastle United 2 - 0
  • Crystal Palace Brentford 0 - 0
  • Leeds United Everton 2 - 2
  • Brighton & Hove Albion Watford 2 - 0
  • Southampton Manchester United 1 - 1
  • Wolverhampton Wanderers Tottenham Hotspur 0 - 1
  • Arsenal Chelsea 0 - 2
  • West Ham United Leicester City 4 - 1

Jornada 3

28 al 29 de agosto
  • Manchester City Arsenal 5 - 0
  • Newcastle United Southampton 2 - 2
  • Norwich City Leicester City 1 - 2
  • Aston Villa Brentford 1 - 1
  • Brighton & Hove Albion Everton 0 - 2
  • West Ham United Crystal Palace 2 - 2
  • Liverpool Chelsea 1 - 1
  • Burnley Leeds United 1 - 1
  • Tottenham Hotspur Watford 1 - 0
  • Wolverhampton Wanderers Manchester United 0 - 1

Jornada 4

11 al 13 de septiembre
  • Crystal Palace Tottenham Hotspur 3 - 0
  • Arsenal Norwich City 1 - 0
  • Brentford Brighton & Hove Albion 0 - 1
  • Leicester City Manchester City 0 - 1
  • Manchester United Newcastle United 4 - 1
  • Southampton West Ham United 0 - 0
  • Watford Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 - 2
  • Chelsea Aston Villa 3 - 0
  • Leeds United Liverpool 0 - 3
  • Everton Burnley 3 - 1

Jornada 5

17 al 19 de septiembre
  • Newcastle United Leeds United 1 - 1
  • Wolverhampton Wanderers Brentford 0 - 2
  • Norwich City Watford 1 - 3
  • Burnley Arsenal 0 - 1
  • Liverpool Crystal Palace 3 - 0
  • Manchester City Southampton 0 - 0
  • Aston Villa Everton 3 - 0
  • Brighton & Hove Albion Leicester City 2 - 1
  • West Ham United Manchester United 1 - 2
  • Tottenham Hotspur Chelsea 0 - 3

Jornada 6

25 al 27 de septiembre
  • Chelsea Manchester City 0 - 1
  • Manchester United Aston Villa 0 - 1
  • Everton Norwich City 2 - 0
  • Leeds United West Ham United 1 - 2
  • Leicester City Burnley 2 - 2
  • Watford Newcastle United 1 - 1
  • Brentford Liverpool 3 - 3
  • Southampton Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 - 1
  • Arsenal Tottenham Hotspur 3 - 1
  • Crystal Palace Brighton & Hove Albion 1 - 1

Jornada 7

2 al 3 de octubre
  • Manchester United Everton 1 - 1
  • Wolverhampton Wanderers Newcastle United 2 - 1
  • Burnley Norwich City 0 - 0
  • Chelsea Southampton 3 - 1
  • Leeds United Watford 1 - 0
  • Brighton & Hove Albion Arsenal 0 - 0
  • Tottenham Hotspur Aston Villa 2 - 1
  • West Ham United Brentford 1 - 2
  • Crystal Palace Leicester City 2 - 2
  • Liverpool Manchester City 2 - 2

Jornada 8

16 al 18 de octubre
  • Watford Liverpool 0 - 5
  • Norwich City Brighton & Hove Albion 0 - 0
  • Southampton Leeds United 1 - 0
  • Aston Villa Wolverhampton Wanderers 2 - 3
  • Leicester City Manchester United 4 - 2
  • Manchester City Burnley 2 - 0
  • Brentford Chelsea 0 - 1
  • Everton West Ham United 0 - 1
  • Newcastle United Tottenham Hotspur 2 - 3
  • Arsenal Crystal Palace 2 - 2

Jornada 9

22 al 24 de octubre
  • Arsenal Aston Villa 3 - 1
  • Chelsea Norwich City 7 - 0
  • Crystal Palace Newcastle United 1 - 1
  • Everton Watford 2 - 5
  • Leeds United Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 - 1
  • Southampton Burnley 2 - 2
  • Brighton & Hove Albion Manchester City 1 - 4
  • West Ham United Tottenham Hotspur 1 - 0
  • Brentford Leicester City 1 - 2
  • Manchester United Liverpool 0 - 5

Jornada 10

30 al 1 de noviembre
  • Leicester City Arsenal 0 - 2
  • Liverpool Brighton & Hove Albion 2 - 2
  • Manchester City Crystal Palace 0 - 2
  • Newcastle United Chelsea 0 - 3
  • Burnley Brentford 3 - 1
  • Watford Southampton 0 - 1
  • Tottenham Hotspur Manchester United 0 - 3
  • Norwich City Leeds United 1 - 2
  • Aston Villa West Ham United 1 - 4
  • Wolverhampton Wanderers Everton 2 - 1

Jornada 11

5 al 7 de noviembre
  • Southampton Aston Villa 1 - 0
  • Manchester United Manchester City 0 - 2
  • Brentford Norwich City 1 - 2
  • Chelsea Burnley 1 - 1
  • Crystal Palace Wolverhampton Wanderers 2 - 0
  • Brighton & Hove Albion Newcastle United 1 - 1
  • Arsenal Watford 1 - 0
  • Everton Tottenham Hotspur 0 - 0
  • Leeds United Leicester City 1 - 1
  • West Ham United Liverpool 3 - 2

Jornada 12

20 al 21 de noviembre
  • Leicester City Chelsea 0 - 3
  • Aston Villa Brighton & Hove Albion 2 - 0
  • Burnley Crystal Palace 3 - 3
  • Newcastle United Brentford 3 - 3
  • Norwich City Southampton 2 - 1
  • Watford Manchester United 4 - 1
  • Wolverhampton Wanderers West Ham United 1 - 0
  • Liverpool Arsenal 4 - 0
  • Manchester City Everton 3 - 0
  • Tottenham Hotspur Leeds United 2 - 1

Jornada 13

27 al 28 de noviembre
  • Arsenal Newcastle United 2 - 0
  • Crystal Palace Aston Villa 1 - 2
  • Liverpool Southampton 4 - 0
  • Norwich City Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 - 0
  • Brighton & Hove Albion Leeds United 0 - 0
  • Burnley Tottenham Hotspur dom-15:00
  • Brentford Everton 1 - 0
  • Manchester City West Ham United 2 - 1
  • Leicester City Watford 4 - 2
  • Chelsea Manchester United 1 - 1

Jornada 14

30 al 2 de diciembre
  • Newcastle United Norwich City 1 - 1
  • Leeds United Crystal Palace 1 - 0
  • Watford Chelsea 1 - 2
  • West Ham United Brighton & Hove Albion 1 - 1
  • Wolverhampton Wanderers Burnley 0 - 0
  • Southampton Leicester City 2 - 2
  • Aston Villa Manchester City 1 - 2
  • Everton Liverpool 1 - 4
  • Tottenham Hotspur Brentford 2 - 0
  • Manchester United Arsenal 3 - 2

Jornada 15

4 al 6 de diciembre
  • West Ham United Chelsea 3 - 2
  • Wolverhampton Wanderers Liverpool 0 - 1
  • Newcastle United Burnley 1 - 0
  • Southampton Brighton & Hove Albion 1 - 1
  • Watford Manchester City 1 - 3
  • Tottenham Hotspur Norwich City 3 - 0
  • Leeds United Brentford 2 - 2
  • Manchester United Crystal Palace 1 - 0
  • Aston Villa Leicester City 2 - 1
  • Everton Arsenal 2 - 1

Jornada 16

10 al 12 de diciembre
  • Brentford Watford vie-21:00
  • Manchester City Wolverhampton Wanderers sáb-13:30
  • Arsenal Southampton sáb-16:00
  • Chelsea Leeds United sáb-16:00
  • Liverpool Aston Villa sáb-16:00
  • Norwich City Manchester United sáb-18:30
  • Leicester City Newcastle United dom-15:00
  • Brighton & Hove Albion Tottenham Hotspur dom-15:00
  • Burnley West Ham United dom-15:00
  • Crystal Palace Everton dom-17:30

Jornada 17

14 al 16 de diciembre
  • Brentford Manchester United mar-20:30
  • Norwich City Aston Villa mar-20:45
  • Manchester City Leeds United mar-21:00
  • Crystal Palace Southampton mié-20:30
  • Brighton & Hove Albion Wolverhampton Wanderers mié-20:30
  • Burnley Watford mié-20:30
  • Arsenal West Ham United mié-21:00
  • Leicester City Tottenham Hotspur jue-20:30
  • Chelsea Everton jue-20:45
  • Liverpool Newcastle United jue-21:00

Jornada 18

18 al 19 de diciembre
  • Manchester United Brighton & Hove Albion sáb-13:30
  • Aston Villa Burnley sáb-16:00
  • Southampton Brentford sáb-16:00
  • Watford Crystal Palace sáb-16:00
  • West Ham United Norwich City sáb-16:00
  • Leeds United Arsenal sáb-18:30
  • Everton Leicester City dom-13:00
  • Wolverhampton Wanderers Chelsea dom-15:00
  • Newcastle United Manchester City dom-15:15
  • Tottenham Hotspur Liverpool dom-17:30

Jornada 19

26 al 27 de diciembre
  • Liverpool Leeds United dom-13:30
  • Wolverhampton Wanderers Watford dom-13:30
  • Burnley Everton dom-16:00
  • Norwich City Arsenal dom-16:00
  • Tottenham Hotspur Crystal Palace dom-16:00
  • West Ham United Southampton dom-16:00
  • Manchester City Leicester City dom-16:00
  • Aston Villa Chelsea dom-18:30
  • Brighton & Hove Albion Brentford dom-21:00
  • Newcastle United Manchester United lun-21:00

Jornada 20

28 al 30 de diciembre
  • Arsenal Wolverhampton Wanderers mar-13:30
  • Crystal Palace Norwich City mar-16:00
  • Southampton Tottenham Hotspur mar-16:00
  • Watford West Ham United mar-16:00
  • Leeds United Aston Villa mar-18:30
  • Leicester City Liverpool mar-21:00
  • Chelsea Brighton & Hove Albion mié-20:30
  • Brentford Manchester City mié-21:15
  • Everton Newcastle United jue-20:30
  • Manchester United Burnley jue-21:15

Jornada 21

1 al 3 de enero
  • Arsenal Manchester City sáb-13:30
  • Leicester City Norwich City sáb-16:00
  • Watford Tottenham Hotspur sáb-16:00
  • Crystal Palace West Ham United sáb-18:30
  • Everton Brighton & Hove Albion dom-15:00
  • Leeds United Burnley dom-15:00
  • Brentford Aston Villa dom-15:00
  • Southampton Newcastle United dom-15:00
  • Chelsea Liverpool dom-17:30
  • Manchester United Wolverhampton Wanderers lun-18:30

Jornada 22

14 al 16 de enero
  • Brighton & Hove Albion Crystal Palace vie-21:00
  • Manchester City Chelsea sáb-13:30
  • Newcastle United Watford sáb-16:00
  • Norwich City Everton sáb-16:00
  • Burnley Leicester City sáb-16:00
  • Liverpool Brentford sáb-16:00
  • Wolverhampton Wanderers Southampton sáb-16:00
  • Aston Villa Manchester United sáb-18:30
  • West Ham United Leeds United dom-15:00
  • Tottenham Hotspur Arsenal dom-17:30

Jornada 23

21 al 23 de enero
  • Watford Norwich City vie-21:00
  • Everton Aston Villa sáb-13:30
  • Leeds United Newcastle United sáb-16:00
  • Leicester City Brighton & Hove Albion sáb-16:00
  • Manchester United West Ham United sáb-16:00
  • Arsenal Burnley sáb-16:00
  • Brentford Wolverhampton Wanderers sáb-16:00
  • Southampton Manchester City sáb-18:30
  • Crystal Palace Liverpool dom-15:00
  • Chelsea Tottenham Hotspur dom-17:30

Jornada 24

8 al 9 de febrero
  • Aston Villa Leeds United mar-20:45
  • Brighton & Hove Albion Chelsea mar-20:45
  • Burnley Manchester United mar-20:45
  • Norwich City Crystal Palace mar-20:45
  • West Ham United Watford mar-20:45
  • Wolverhampton Wanderers Arsenal mar-20:45
  • Newcastle United Everton mié-20:45
  • Tottenham Hotspur Southampton mié-20:45
  • Liverpool Leicester City mié-21:00
  • Manchester City Brentford mié-21:00

Jornada 25

12 al 12 de febrero
  • Brentford Crystal Palace sáb-16:00
  • Burnley Liverpool sáb-16:00
  • Chelsea Arsenal sáb-16:00
  • Everton Leeds United sáb-16:00
  • Leicester City West Ham United sáb-16:00
  • Manchester United Southampton sáb-16:00
  • Newcastle United Aston Villa sáb-16:00
  • Norwich City Manchester City sáb-16:00
  • Tottenham Hotspur Wolverhampton Wanderers sáb-16:00
  • Watford Brighton & Hove Albion sáb-16:00

Jornada 26

19 al 19 de febrero
  • Arsenal Brentford sáb-16:00
  • Aston Villa Watford sáb-16:00
  • Brighton & Hove Albion Burnley sáb-16:00
  • Crystal Palace Chelsea sáb-16:00
  • Leeds United Manchester United sáb-16:00
  • Liverpool Norwich City sáb-16:00
  • Manchester City Tottenham Hotspur sáb-16:00
  • Southampton Everton sáb-16:00
  • West Ham United Newcastle United sáb-16:00
  • Wolverhampton Wanderers Leicester City sáb-16:00

Jornada 27

26 al 26 de febrero
  • Arsenal Liverpool sáb-16:00
  • Brentford Newcastle United sáb-16:00
  • Brighton & Hove Albion Aston Villa sáb-16:00
  • Chelsea Leicester City sáb-16:00
  • Crystal Palace Burnley sáb-16:00
  • Everton Manchester City sáb-16:00
  • Leeds United Tottenham Hotspur sáb-16:00
  • Manchester United Watford sáb-16:00
  • Southampton Norwich City sáb-16:00
  • West Ham United Wolverhampton Wanderers sáb-16:00

Jornada 28

5 al 5 de marzo
  • Aston Villa Southampton sáb-16:00
  • Burnley Chelsea sáb-16:00
  • Leicester City Leeds United sáb-16:00
  • Liverpool West Ham United sáb-16:00
  • Manchester City Manchester United sáb-16:00
  • Newcastle United Brighton & Hove Albion sáb-16:00
  • Norwich City Brentford sáb-16:00
  • Tottenham Hotspur Everton sáb-16:00
  • Watford Arsenal sáb-16:00
  • Wolverhampton Wanderers Crystal Palace sáb-16:00

Jornada 29

12 al 12 de marzo
  • Arsenal Leicester City sáb-16:00
  • Brentford Burnley sáb-16:00
  • Brighton & Hove Albion Liverpool sáb-16:00
  • Chelsea Newcastle United sáb-16:00
  • Crystal Palace Manchester City sáb-16:00
  • Everton Wolverhampton Wanderers sáb-16:00
  • Leeds United Norwich City sáb-16:00
  • Manchester United Tottenham Hotspur sáb-16:00
  • Southampton Watford sáb-16:00
  • West Ham United Aston Villa sáb-16:00

Jornada 30

19 al 19 de marzo
  • Aston Villa Arsenal sáb-16:00
  • Burnley Southampton sáb-16:00
  • Leicester City Brentford sáb-16:00
  • Liverpool Manchester United sáb-16:00
  • Manchester City Brighton & Hove Albion sáb-16:00
  • Newcastle United Crystal Palace sáb-16:00
  • Norwich City Chelsea sáb-16:00
  • Tottenham Hotspur West Ham United sáb-16:00
  • Watford Everton sáb-16:00
  • Wolverhampton Wanderers Leeds United sáb-16:00

Jornada 31

2 al 2 de abril
  • Brighton & Hove Albion Norwich City sáb-16:00
  • Burnley Manchester City sáb-16:00
  • Chelsea Brentford sáb-16:00
  • Crystal Palace Arsenal sáb-16:00
  • Leeds United Southampton sáb-16:00
  • Liverpool Watford sáb-16:00
  • Manchester United Leicester City sáb-16:00
  • Tottenham Hotspur Newcastle United sáb-16:00
  • West Ham United Everton sáb-16:00
  • Wolverhampton Wanderers Aston Villa sáb-16:00

Jornada 32

9 al 9 de abril
  • Arsenal Brighton & Hove Albion sáb-16:00
  • Aston Villa Tottenham Hotspur sáb-16:00
  • Brentford West Ham United sáb-16:00
  • Everton Manchester United sáb-16:00
  • Leicester City Crystal Palace sáb-16:00
  • Manchester City Liverpool sáb-16:00
  • Newcastle United Wolverhampton Wanderers sáb-16:00
  • Norwich City Burnley sáb-16:00
  • Southampton Chelsea sáb-16:00
  • Watford Leeds United sáb-16:00

Jornada 33

16 al 16 de abril
  • Aston Villa Liverpool sáb-16:00
  • Everton Crystal Palace sáb-16:00
  • Leeds United Chelsea sáb-16:00
  • Manchester United Norwich City sáb-16:00
  • Newcastle United Leicester City sáb-16:00
  • Southampton Arsenal sáb-16:00
  • Tottenham Hotspur Brighton & Hove Albion sáb-16:00
  • Watford Brentford sáb-16:00
  • West Ham United Burnley sáb-16:00
  • Wolverhampton Wanderers Manchester City sáb-16:00

Jornada 34

23 al 23 de abril
  • Arsenal Manchester United sáb-16:00
  • Brentford Tottenham Hotspur sáb-16:00
  • Brighton & Hove Albion Southampton sáb-16:00
  • Burnley Wolverhampton Wanderers sáb-16:00
  • Chelsea West Ham United sáb-16:00
  • Crystal Palace Leeds United sáb-16:00
  • Leicester City Aston Villa sáb-16:00
  • Liverpool Everton sáb-16:00
  • Manchester City Watford sáb-16:00
  • Norwich City Newcastle United sáb-16:00

Jornada 35

30 al 30 de abril
  • Aston Villa Norwich City sáb-16:00
  • Everton Chelsea sáb-16:00
  • Leeds United Manchester City sáb-16:00
  • Manchester United Brentford sáb-16:00
  • Newcastle United Liverpool sáb-16:00
  • Southampton Crystal Palace sáb-16:00
  • Tottenham Hotspur Leicester City sáb-16:00
  • Watford Burnley sáb-16:00
  • West Ham United Arsenal sáb-16:00
  • Wolverhampton Wanderers Brighton & Hove Albion sáb-16:00

Jornada 36

7 al 7 de mayo
  • Arsenal Leeds United sáb-16:00
  • Brentford Southampton sáb-16:00
  • Brighton & Hove Albion Manchester United sáb-16:00
  • Burnley Aston Villa sáb-16:00
  • Chelsea Wolverhampton Wanderers sáb-16:00
  • Crystal Palace Watford sáb-16:00
  • Leicester City Everton sáb-16:00
  • Liverpool Tottenham Hotspur sáb-16:00
  • Manchester City Newcastle United sáb-16:00
  • Norwich City West Ham United sáb-16:00

Jornada 37

15 al 15 de mayo
  • Aston Villa Crystal Palace dom-16:00
  • Everton Brentford dom-16:00
  • Leeds United Brighton & Hove Albion dom-16:00
  • Manchester United Chelsea dom-16:00
  • Newcastle United Arsenal dom-16:00
  • Southampton Liverpool dom-16:00
  • Tottenham Hotspur Burnley dom-16:00
  • Watford Leicester City dom-16:00
  • West Ham United Manchester City dom-16:00
  • Wolverhampton Wanderers Norwich City dom-16:00

Jornada 38

22 al 22 de mayo
  • Arsenal Everton dom-17:00
  • Brentford Leeds United dom-17:00
  • Brighton & Hove Albion West Ham United dom-17:00
  • Burnley Newcastle United dom-17:00
  • Chelsea Watford dom-17:00
  • Crystal Palace Manchester United dom-17:00
  • Leicester City Southampton dom-17:00
  • Liverpool Wolverhampton Wanderers dom-17:00
  • Manchester City Aston Villa dom-17:00
  • Norwich City Tottenham Hotspur dom-17:00