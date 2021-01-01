Jornada 113 al 15 de agosto
- Brentford Arsenal 2 - 0
- Manchester United Leeds United 5 - 1
- Burnley Brighton & Hove Albion 1 - 2
- Chelsea Crystal Palace 3 - 0
- Everton Southampton 3 - 1
- Leicester City Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 - 0
- Watford Aston Villa 3 - 2
- Norwich City Liverpool 0 - 3
- Newcastle United West Ham United 2 - 4
- Tottenham Hotspur Manchester City 1 - 0
Jornada 221 al 23 de agosto
- Liverpool Burnley 2 - 0
- Manchester City Norwich City 5 - 0
- Aston Villa Newcastle United 2 - 0
- Crystal Palace Brentford 0 - 0
- Leeds United Everton 2 - 2
- Brighton & Hove Albion Watford 2 - 0
- Southampton Manchester United 1 - 1
- Wolverhampton Wanderers Tottenham Hotspur 0 - 1
- Arsenal Chelsea 0 - 2
- West Ham United Leicester City 4 - 1
Jornada 328 al 29 de agosto
- Manchester City Arsenal 5 - 0
- Newcastle United Southampton 2 - 2
- Norwich City Leicester City 1 - 2
- Aston Villa Brentford 1 - 1
- Brighton & Hove Albion Everton 0 - 2
- West Ham United Crystal Palace 2 - 2
- Liverpool Chelsea 1 - 1
- Burnley Leeds United 1 - 1
- Tottenham Hotspur Watford 1 - 0
- Wolverhampton Wanderers Manchester United 0 - 1
Jornada 411 al 13 de septiembre
- Crystal Palace Tottenham Hotspur 3 - 0
- Arsenal Norwich City 1 - 0
- Brentford Brighton & Hove Albion 0 - 1
- Leicester City Manchester City 0 - 1
- Manchester United Newcastle United 4 - 1
- Southampton West Ham United 0 - 0
- Watford Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 - 2
- Chelsea Aston Villa 3 - 0
- Leeds United Liverpool 0 - 3
- Everton Burnley 3 - 1
Jornada 517 al 19 de septiembre
- Newcastle United Leeds United 1 - 1
- Wolverhampton Wanderers Brentford 0 - 2
- Norwich City Watford 1 - 3
- Burnley Arsenal 0 - 1
- Liverpool Crystal Palace 3 - 0
- Manchester City Southampton 0 - 0
- Aston Villa Everton 3 - 0
- Brighton & Hove Albion Leicester City 2 - 1
- West Ham United Manchester United 1 - 2
- Tottenham Hotspur Chelsea 0 - 3
Jornada 625 al 27 de septiembre
- Chelsea Manchester City 0 - 1
- Manchester United Aston Villa 0 - 1
- Everton Norwich City 2 - 0
- Leeds United West Ham United 1 - 2
- Leicester City Burnley 2 - 2
- Watford Newcastle United 1 - 1
- Brentford Liverpool 3 - 3
- Southampton Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 - 1
- Arsenal Tottenham Hotspur 3 - 1
- Crystal Palace Brighton & Hove Albion 1 - 1
Jornada 72 al 3 de octubre
- Manchester United Everton 1 - 1
- Wolverhampton Wanderers Newcastle United 2 - 1
- Burnley Norwich City 0 - 0
- Chelsea Southampton 3 - 1
- Leeds United Watford 1 - 0
- Brighton & Hove Albion Arsenal 0 - 0
- Tottenham Hotspur Aston Villa 2 - 1
- West Ham United Brentford 1 - 2
- Crystal Palace Leicester City 2 - 2
- Liverpool Manchester City 2 - 2
Jornada 816 al 18 de octubre
- Watford Liverpool 0 - 5
- Norwich City Brighton & Hove Albion 0 - 0
- Southampton Leeds United 1 - 0
- Aston Villa Wolverhampton Wanderers 2 - 3
- Leicester City Manchester United 4 - 2
- Manchester City Burnley 2 - 0
- Brentford Chelsea 0 - 1
- Everton West Ham United 0 - 1
- Newcastle United Tottenham Hotspur 2 - 3
- Arsenal Crystal Palace 2 - 2
Jornada 922 al 24 de octubre
- Arsenal Aston Villa 3 - 1
- Chelsea Norwich City 7 - 0
- Crystal Palace Newcastle United 1 - 1
- Everton Watford 2 - 5
- Leeds United Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 - 1
- Southampton Burnley 2 - 2
- Brighton & Hove Albion Manchester City 1 - 4
- West Ham United Tottenham Hotspur 1 - 0
- Brentford Leicester City 1 - 2
- Manchester United Liverpool 0 - 5
Jornada 1030 al 1 de noviembre
- Leicester City Arsenal 0 - 2
- Liverpool Brighton & Hove Albion 2 - 2
- Manchester City Crystal Palace 0 - 2
- Newcastle United Chelsea 0 - 3
- Burnley Brentford 3 - 1
- Watford Southampton 0 - 1
- Tottenham Hotspur Manchester United 0 - 3
- Norwich City Leeds United 1 - 2
- Aston Villa West Ham United 1 - 4
- Wolverhampton Wanderers Everton 2 - 1
Jornada 115 al 7 de noviembre
- Southampton Aston Villa 1 - 0
- Manchester United Manchester City 0 - 2
- Brentford Norwich City 1 - 2
- Chelsea Burnley 1 - 1
- Crystal Palace Wolverhampton Wanderers 2 - 0
- Brighton & Hove Albion Newcastle United 1 - 1
- Arsenal Watford 1 - 0
- Everton Tottenham Hotspur 0 - 0
- Leeds United Leicester City 1 - 1
- West Ham United Liverpool 3 - 2
Jornada 1220 al 21 de noviembre
- Leicester City Chelsea 0 - 3
- Aston Villa Brighton & Hove Albion 2 - 0
- Burnley Crystal Palace 3 - 3
- Newcastle United Brentford 3 - 3
- Norwich City Southampton 2 - 1
- Watford Manchester United 4 - 1
- Wolverhampton Wanderers West Ham United 1 - 0
- Liverpool Arsenal 4 - 0
- Manchester City Everton 3 - 0
- Tottenham Hotspur Leeds United 2 - 1
Jornada 1327 al 28 de noviembre
- Arsenal Newcastle United 2 - 0
- Crystal Palace Aston Villa 1 - 2
- Liverpool Southampton 4 - 0
- Norwich City Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 - 0
- Brighton & Hove Albion Leeds United 0 - 0
- Burnley Tottenham Hotspur dom-15:00
- Brentford Everton 1 - 0
- Manchester City West Ham United 2 - 1
- Leicester City Watford 4 - 2
- Chelsea Manchester United 1 - 1
Jornada 1430 al 2 de diciembre
- Newcastle United Norwich City 1 - 1
- Leeds United Crystal Palace 1 - 0
- Watford Chelsea 1 - 2
- West Ham United Brighton & Hove Albion 1 - 1
- Wolverhampton Wanderers Burnley 0 - 0
- Southampton Leicester City 2 - 2
- Aston Villa Manchester City 1 - 2
- Everton Liverpool 1 - 4
- Tottenham Hotspur Brentford 2 - 0
- Manchester United Arsenal 3 - 2
Jornada 154 al 6 de diciembre
- West Ham United Chelsea 3 - 2
- Wolverhampton Wanderers Liverpool 0 - 1
- Newcastle United Burnley 1 - 0
- Southampton Brighton & Hove Albion 1 - 1
- Watford Manchester City 1 - 3
- Tottenham Hotspur Norwich City 3 - 0
- Leeds United Brentford 2 - 2
- Manchester United Crystal Palace 1 - 0
- Aston Villa Leicester City 2 - 1
- Everton Arsenal 2 - 1
Jornada 1610 al 12 de diciembre
- Brentford Watford vie-21:00
- Manchester City Wolverhampton Wanderers sáb-13:30
- Arsenal Southampton sáb-16:00
- Chelsea Leeds United sáb-16:00
- Liverpool Aston Villa sáb-16:00
- Norwich City Manchester United sáb-18:30
- Leicester City Newcastle United dom-15:00
- Brighton & Hove Albion Tottenham Hotspur dom-15:00
- Burnley West Ham United dom-15:00
- Crystal Palace Everton dom-17:30
Jornada 1714 al 16 de diciembre
- Brentford Manchester United mar-20:30
- Norwich City Aston Villa mar-20:45
- Manchester City Leeds United mar-21:00
- Crystal Palace Southampton mié-20:30
- Brighton & Hove Albion Wolverhampton Wanderers mié-20:30
- Burnley Watford mié-20:30
- Arsenal West Ham United mié-21:00
- Leicester City Tottenham Hotspur jue-20:30
- Chelsea Everton jue-20:45
- Liverpool Newcastle United jue-21:00
Jornada 1818 al 19 de diciembre
- Manchester United Brighton & Hove Albion sáb-13:30
- Aston Villa Burnley sáb-16:00
- Southampton Brentford sáb-16:00
- Watford Crystal Palace sáb-16:00
- West Ham United Norwich City sáb-16:00
- Leeds United Arsenal sáb-18:30
- Everton Leicester City dom-13:00
- Wolverhampton Wanderers Chelsea dom-15:00
- Newcastle United Manchester City dom-15:15
- Tottenham Hotspur Liverpool dom-17:30
Jornada 1926 al 27 de diciembre
- Liverpool Leeds United dom-13:30
- Wolverhampton Wanderers Watford dom-13:30
- Burnley Everton dom-16:00
- Norwich City Arsenal dom-16:00
- Tottenham Hotspur Crystal Palace dom-16:00
- West Ham United Southampton dom-16:00
- Manchester City Leicester City dom-16:00
- Aston Villa Chelsea dom-18:30
- Brighton & Hove Albion Brentford dom-21:00
- Newcastle United Manchester United lun-21:00
Jornada 2028 al 30 de diciembre
- Arsenal Wolverhampton Wanderers mar-13:30
- Crystal Palace Norwich City mar-16:00
- Southampton Tottenham Hotspur mar-16:00
- Watford West Ham United mar-16:00
- Leeds United Aston Villa mar-18:30
- Leicester City Liverpool mar-21:00
- Chelsea Brighton & Hove Albion mié-20:30
- Brentford Manchester City mié-21:15
- Everton Newcastle United jue-20:30
- Manchester United Burnley jue-21:15
Jornada 211 al 3 de enero
- Arsenal Manchester City sáb-13:30
- Leicester City Norwich City sáb-16:00
- Watford Tottenham Hotspur sáb-16:00
- Crystal Palace West Ham United sáb-18:30
- Everton Brighton & Hove Albion dom-15:00
- Leeds United Burnley dom-15:00
- Brentford Aston Villa dom-15:00
- Southampton Newcastle United dom-15:00
- Chelsea Liverpool dom-17:30
- Manchester United Wolverhampton Wanderers lun-18:30
Jornada 2214 al 16 de enero
- Brighton & Hove Albion Crystal Palace vie-21:00
- Manchester City Chelsea sáb-13:30
- Newcastle United Watford sáb-16:00
- Norwich City Everton sáb-16:00
- Burnley Leicester City sáb-16:00
- Liverpool Brentford sáb-16:00
- Wolverhampton Wanderers Southampton sáb-16:00
- Aston Villa Manchester United sáb-18:30
- West Ham United Leeds United dom-15:00
- Tottenham Hotspur Arsenal dom-17:30
Jornada 2321 al 23 de enero
- Watford Norwich City vie-21:00
- Everton Aston Villa sáb-13:30
- Leeds United Newcastle United sáb-16:00
- Leicester City Brighton & Hove Albion sáb-16:00
- Manchester United West Ham United sáb-16:00
- Arsenal Burnley sáb-16:00
- Brentford Wolverhampton Wanderers sáb-16:00
- Southampton Manchester City sáb-18:30
- Crystal Palace Liverpool dom-15:00
- Chelsea Tottenham Hotspur dom-17:30
Jornada 248 al 9 de febrero
- Aston Villa Leeds United mar-20:45
- Brighton & Hove Albion Chelsea mar-20:45
- Burnley Manchester United mar-20:45
- Norwich City Crystal Palace mar-20:45
- West Ham United Watford mar-20:45
- Wolverhampton Wanderers Arsenal mar-20:45
- Newcastle United Everton mié-20:45
- Tottenham Hotspur Southampton mié-20:45
- Liverpool Leicester City mié-21:00
- Manchester City Brentford mié-21:00
Jornada 2512 al 12 de febrero
- Brentford Crystal Palace sáb-16:00
- Burnley Liverpool sáb-16:00
- Chelsea Arsenal sáb-16:00
- Everton Leeds United sáb-16:00
- Leicester City West Ham United sáb-16:00
- Manchester United Southampton sáb-16:00
- Newcastle United Aston Villa sáb-16:00
- Norwich City Manchester City sáb-16:00
- Tottenham Hotspur Wolverhampton Wanderers sáb-16:00
- Watford Brighton & Hove Albion sáb-16:00
Jornada 2619 al 19 de febrero
- Arsenal Brentford sáb-16:00
- Aston Villa Watford sáb-16:00
- Brighton & Hove Albion Burnley sáb-16:00
- Crystal Palace Chelsea sáb-16:00
- Leeds United Manchester United sáb-16:00
- Liverpool Norwich City sáb-16:00
- Manchester City Tottenham Hotspur sáb-16:00
- Southampton Everton sáb-16:00
- West Ham United Newcastle United sáb-16:00
- Wolverhampton Wanderers Leicester City sáb-16:00
Jornada 2726 al 26 de febrero
- Arsenal Liverpool sáb-16:00
- Brentford Newcastle United sáb-16:00
- Brighton & Hove Albion Aston Villa sáb-16:00
- Chelsea Leicester City sáb-16:00
- Crystal Palace Burnley sáb-16:00
- Everton Manchester City sáb-16:00
- Leeds United Tottenham Hotspur sáb-16:00
- Manchester United Watford sáb-16:00
- Southampton Norwich City sáb-16:00
- West Ham United Wolverhampton Wanderers sáb-16:00
Jornada 285 al 5 de marzo
- Aston Villa Southampton sáb-16:00
- Burnley Chelsea sáb-16:00
- Leicester City Leeds United sáb-16:00
- Liverpool West Ham United sáb-16:00
- Manchester City Manchester United sáb-16:00
- Newcastle United Brighton & Hove Albion sáb-16:00
- Norwich City Brentford sáb-16:00
- Tottenham Hotspur Everton sáb-16:00
- Watford Arsenal sáb-16:00
- Wolverhampton Wanderers Crystal Palace sáb-16:00
Jornada 2912 al 12 de marzo
- Arsenal Leicester City sáb-16:00
- Brentford Burnley sáb-16:00
- Brighton & Hove Albion Liverpool sáb-16:00
- Chelsea Newcastle United sáb-16:00
- Crystal Palace Manchester City sáb-16:00
- Everton Wolverhampton Wanderers sáb-16:00
- Leeds United Norwich City sáb-16:00
- Manchester United Tottenham Hotspur sáb-16:00
- Southampton Watford sáb-16:00
- West Ham United Aston Villa sáb-16:00
Jornada 3019 al 19 de marzo
- Aston Villa Arsenal sáb-16:00
- Burnley Southampton sáb-16:00
- Leicester City Brentford sáb-16:00
- Liverpool Manchester United sáb-16:00
- Manchester City Brighton & Hove Albion sáb-16:00
- Newcastle United Crystal Palace sáb-16:00
- Norwich City Chelsea sáb-16:00
- Tottenham Hotspur West Ham United sáb-16:00
- Watford Everton sáb-16:00
- Wolverhampton Wanderers Leeds United sáb-16:00
Jornada 312 al 2 de abril
- Brighton & Hove Albion Norwich City sáb-16:00
- Burnley Manchester City sáb-16:00
- Chelsea Brentford sáb-16:00
- Crystal Palace Arsenal sáb-16:00
- Leeds United Southampton sáb-16:00
- Liverpool Watford sáb-16:00
- Manchester United Leicester City sáb-16:00
- Tottenham Hotspur Newcastle United sáb-16:00
- West Ham United Everton sáb-16:00
- Wolverhampton Wanderers Aston Villa sáb-16:00
Jornada 329 al 9 de abril
- Arsenal Brighton & Hove Albion sáb-16:00
- Aston Villa Tottenham Hotspur sáb-16:00
- Brentford West Ham United sáb-16:00
- Everton Manchester United sáb-16:00
- Leicester City Crystal Palace sáb-16:00
- Manchester City Liverpool sáb-16:00
- Newcastle United Wolverhampton Wanderers sáb-16:00
- Norwich City Burnley sáb-16:00
- Southampton Chelsea sáb-16:00
- Watford Leeds United sáb-16:00
Jornada 3316 al 16 de abril
- Aston Villa Liverpool sáb-16:00
- Everton Crystal Palace sáb-16:00
- Leeds United Chelsea sáb-16:00
- Manchester United Norwich City sáb-16:00
- Newcastle United Leicester City sáb-16:00
- Southampton Arsenal sáb-16:00
- Tottenham Hotspur Brighton & Hove Albion sáb-16:00
- Watford Brentford sáb-16:00
- West Ham United Burnley sáb-16:00
- Wolverhampton Wanderers Manchester City sáb-16:00
Jornada 3423 al 23 de abril
- Arsenal Manchester United sáb-16:00
- Brentford Tottenham Hotspur sáb-16:00
- Brighton & Hove Albion Southampton sáb-16:00
- Burnley Wolverhampton Wanderers sáb-16:00
- Chelsea West Ham United sáb-16:00
- Crystal Palace Leeds United sáb-16:00
- Leicester City Aston Villa sáb-16:00
- Liverpool Everton sáb-16:00
- Manchester City Watford sáb-16:00
- Norwich City Newcastle United sáb-16:00
Jornada 3530 al 30 de abril
- Aston Villa Norwich City sáb-16:00
- Everton Chelsea sáb-16:00
- Leeds United Manchester City sáb-16:00
- Manchester United Brentford sáb-16:00
- Newcastle United Liverpool sáb-16:00
- Southampton Crystal Palace sáb-16:00
- Tottenham Hotspur Leicester City sáb-16:00
- Watford Burnley sáb-16:00
- West Ham United Arsenal sáb-16:00
- Wolverhampton Wanderers Brighton & Hove Albion sáb-16:00
Jornada 367 al 7 de mayo
- Arsenal Leeds United sáb-16:00
- Brentford Southampton sáb-16:00
- Brighton & Hove Albion Manchester United sáb-16:00
- Burnley Aston Villa sáb-16:00
- Chelsea Wolverhampton Wanderers sáb-16:00
- Crystal Palace Watford sáb-16:00
- Leicester City Everton sáb-16:00
- Liverpool Tottenham Hotspur sáb-16:00
- Manchester City Newcastle United sáb-16:00
- Norwich City West Ham United sáb-16:00
Jornada 3715 al 15 de mayo
- Aston Villa Crystal Palace dom-16:00
- Everton Brentford dom-16:00
- Leeds United Brighton & Hove Albion dom-16:00
- Manchester United Chelsea dom-16:00
- Newcastle United Arsenal dom-16:00
- Southampton Liverpool dom-16:00
- Tottenham Hotspur Burnley dom-16:00
- Watford Leicester City dom-16:00
- West Ham United Manchester City dom-16:00
- Wolverhampton Wanderers Norwich City dom-16:00
Jornada 3822 al 22 de mayo
- Arsenal Everton dom-17:00
- Brentford Leeds United dom-17:00
- Brighton & Hove Albion West Ham United dom-17:00
- Burnley Newcastle United dom-17:00
- Chelsea Watford dom-17:00
- Crystal Palace Manchester United dom-17:00
- Leicester City Southampton dom-17:00
- Liverpool Wolverhampton Wanderers dom-17:00
- Manchester City Aston Villa dom-17:00
- Norwich City Tottenham Hotspur dom-17:00