Nottingham Forest

Año de Fundación: 1865
Estadío: The City Ground
Aforo: 30603
Dirección: Pavilion Road

Últimos partidos

Newcastle United
2 - 0
Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest
1 - 0
West Ham United
Everton
1 - 1
Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest
0 - 0
Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester City
0 - 0
Nottingham Forest

Plantilla

S. Cooper
Entrenador
D. Henderson
Portero
G. Biancone
Defensa
S. Cook
Defensa
J. Worrall
Defensa
O. Mangala
Centrocampista
L. Mbe Soh
Defensa
N. Williams
Centrocampista
J. Colback
Centrocampista
T. Awoniyi
Delantero
M. Gibbs-White
Centrocampista
J. Lingard
Delantero
J. Smith
Portero
W. Hennessey
Portero
L. O'Brien
Centrocampista
H. Toffolo
Centrocampista
S. Surridge
Delantero
A. Mighten
Delantero
C. Ribeiro Dias
Centrocampista
M. Niakhate
Defensa
B. Johnson
Delantero
C. Kouyaté
Centrocampista
R. Yates
Centrocampista
R. Freuler
Centrocampista
E. Dennis
Delantero
S. McKenna
Defensa
O. Richards
Defensa
H. Arter
Centrocampista
L. Taylor
Delantero