Nottingham Forest
Año de Fundación: 1865
Estadío: The City Ground
Aforo: 30603
Dirección: Pavilion Road
Últimos partidos
Newcastle United
2 - 0
Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest
1 - 0
West Ham United
Everton
1 - 1
Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest
0 - 0
Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester City
0 - 0
Nottingham Forest
Plantilla
S. Cooper
Entrenador
Entrenador
D. Henderson
Portero
Portero
G. Biancone
Defensa
Defensa
S. Cook
Defensa
Defensa
J. Worrall
Defensa
Defensa
O. Mangala
Centrocampista
Centrocampista
L. Mbe Soh
Defensa
Defensa
N. Williams
Centrocampista
Centrocampista
J. Colback
Centrocampista
Centrocampista
T. Awoniyi
Delantero
Delantero
M. Gibbs-White
Centrocampista
Centrocampista
J. Lingard
Delantero
Delantero
J. Smith
Portero
Portero
W. Hennessey
Portero
Portero
L. O'Brien
Centrocampista
Centrocampista
H. Toffolo
Centrocampista
Centrocampista
S. Surridge
Delantero
Delantero
A. Mighten
Delantero
Delantero
C. Ribeiro Dias
Centrocampista
Centrocampista
M. Niakhate
Defensa
Defensa
B. Johnson
Delantero
Delantero
C. Kouyaté
Centrocampista
Centrocampista
R. Yates
Centrocampista
Centrocampista
R. Freuler
Centrocampista
Centrocampista
E. Dennis
Delantero
Delantero
S. McKenna
Defensa
Defensa
O. Richards
Defensa
Defensa
H. Arter
Centrocampista
Centrocampista
L. Taylor
Delantero
Delantero