TODAS LAS JORNADAS
JORNADA 1: Del 13 al 15 de agosto
-
Brentford2 - 0Arsenal
-
S. Canos (22')C. Norgaard (73')
-
Manchester United5 - 1Leeds United
-
B. Fernandes (30')M. Greenwood (52')B. Fernandes (54')B. Fernandes (60')Fred (68')L. Ayling (48')
-
Burnley1 - 2Brighton & Hove Albion
-
J. Tarkowski (2')N. Maupay (73')A. Mac Allister (78')
-
Chelsea3 - 0Crystal Palace
-
M. Alonso (27')C. Pulisic (40')T. Chalobah (58')
-
Everton3 - 1Southampton
-
Richarlison (47')A. Doucoure (76')D. Calvert-Lewin (81')A. Armstrong (22')
-
Leicester City1 - 0Wolverhampton Wanderers
-
J. Vardy (41')
-
Watford3 - 2Aston Villa
-
E. Dennis (10')I. Sarr (42')Cucho (67')J. McGinn (70')D. Ings (p) (97')
-
Norwich City0 - 3Liverpool
-
D. Jota (26')R. Firmino (65')M. Salah (74')
-
Newcastle United2 - 4West Ham United
-
C. Wilson (5')J. Murphy (40')A. Cresswell (18')S. Benrahma (53')T. Soucek (63')M. Antonio (66')
-
Tottenham Hotspur1 - 0Manchester City
-
Son Heung-Min (55')
JORNADA 2: Del 21 al 23 de agosto
-
Liverpool2 - 0Burnley
-
D. Jota (18')S. Mane (69')
-
Manchester City5 - 0Norwich City
-
T. Krul (7')J. Grealish (22')A. Laporte (64')R. Sterling (71')R. Mahrez (84')
-
Aston Villa2 - 0Newcastle United
-
D. Ings (48')A. El-Ghazi (p) (62')
-
Crystal Palace0 - 0Brentford
-
-
Leeds United2 - 2Everton
-
M. Klich (41')Raphinha (72')D. Calvert-Lewin (p) (30')D. Gray (50')
-
Brighton & Hove Albion2 - 0Watford
-
S. Duffy (10')N. Maupay (41')
-
Southampton1 - 1Manchester United
-
Fred (30')M. Greenwood (55')
-
Wolverhampton Wanderers0 - 1Tottenham Hotspur
-
D. Alli (p) (9')
-
Arsenal0 - 2Chelsea
-
R. Lukaku (15')R. James (35')
-
West Ham United4 - 1Leicester City
-
Pablo Fornals (26')S. Benrahma (56')M. Antonio (80')M. Antonio (84')Y. Tielemans (69')
JORNADA 3: Del 28 al 29 de agosto
-
Manchester City5 - 0Arsenal
-
I. Gundogan (7')F. Torres (12')Gabriel Jesus (43')Rodri (53')F. Torres (84')
-
Newcastle United2 - 2Southampton
-
C. Wilson (55')A. Saint-Maximin (90')M. Elyounoussi (74')J. Ward-Prowse (p) (96')
-
Norwich City1 - 2Leicester City
-
T. Pukki (p) (44')J. Vardy (8')M. Albrighton (76')
-
Aston Villa1 - 1Brentford
-
E. Buendia (13')I. Toney (7')
-
Brighton & Hove Albion0 - 2Everton
-
D. Gray (41')D. Calvert-Lewin (p) (58')
-
West Ham United2 - 2Crystal Palace
-
P. Fornals (39')M. Antonio (68')C. Gallagher (58')C. Gallagher (70')
-
Liverpool1 - 1Chelsea
-
M. Salah (p) (50')K. Havertz (22')
-
Burnley1 - 1Leeds United
-
C. Wood (61')P. Bamford (86')
-
Tottenham Hotspur1 - 0Watford
-
Son Heung-Min (42')
-
Wolverhampton Wanderers0 - 1Manchester United
-
M. Greenwood (80')
JORNADA 4: Del 11 al 13 de septiembre
-
Crystal Palace3 - 0Tottenham Hotspur
-
W. Zaha (p) (75')O. Edouard (84')O. Edouard (92')
-
Arsenal1 - 0Norwich City
-
P. Aubameyang (66')
-
Brentford0 - 1Brighton & Hove Albion
-
L. Trossard (90')
-
Leicester City0 - 1Manchester City
-
B. Silva (62')
-
Manchester United4 - 1Newcastle United
-
C. Ronaldo (47')C. Ronaldo (62')B. Fernandes (80')J. Lingard (92')J. Manquillo (56')
-
Southampton0 - 0West Ham United
-
-
Watford0 - 2Wolverhampton Wanderers
-
F. Sierralta (74')Hwang Hee-Chan (83')
-
Chelsea3 - 0Aston Villa
-
R. Lukaku (15')M. Kovacic (49')R. Lukaku (93')
-
Leeds United0 - 3Liverpool
-
M. Salah (20')Fabinho (50')S. Mane (92')
-
Everton3 - 1Burnley
-
M. Keane (60')A. Townsend (65')D. Gray (66')B. Mee (53')
JORNADA 5: Del 17 al 19 de septiembre
-
Newcastle United1 - 1Leeds United
-
A. Saint-Maximin (44')Raphinha (13')
-
Wolverhampton Wanderers0 - 2Brentford
-
I. Toney (p) (28')B. Mbeumo (34')
-
Norwich City1 - 3Watford
-
T. Pukki (35')E. Dennis (17')I. Sarr (63')I. Sarr (80')
-
Burnley0 - 1Arsenal
-
M. Odegaard (30')
-
Liverpool3 - 0Crystal Palace
-
S. Mane (43')M. Salah (78')N. Keita (89')
-
Manchester City0 - 0Southampton
-
-
Aston Villa3 - 0Everton
-
M. Cash (66')L. Digne (69')L. Bailey (75')
-
Brighton & Hove Albion2 - 1Leicester City
-
N. Maupay (p) (35')D. Welbeck (50')J. Vardy (61')
-
West Ham United1 - 2Manchester United
-
S. Benrahma (30')C. Ronaldo (35')J. Lingard (89')
-
Tottenham Hotspur0 - 3Chelsea
-
T. Silva (49')N. Kante (57')A. Rudiger (92')
JORNADA 6: Del 25 al 27 de septiembre
-
Chelsea0 - 1Manchester City
-
Gabriel Jesus (53')
-
Manchester United0 - 1Aston Villa
-
K. Hause (88')
-
Everton2 - 0Norwich City
-
A. Townsend (p) (29')A. Doucoure (77')
-
Leeds United1 - 2West Ham United
-
Raphinha (19')J. Firpo (67')M. Antonio (90')
-
Leicester City2 - 2Burnley
-
J. Vardy (37')J. Vardy (85')J. Vardy (12')M. Cornet (40')
-
Watford1 - 1Newcastle United
-
I. Sarr (72')S. Longstaff (23')
-
Brentford3 - 3Liverpool
-
E. Pinnock (27')V. Janelt (63')Y. Wissa (82')D. Jota (31')M. Salah (54')C. Jones (67')
-
Southampton0 - 1Wolverhampton Wanderers
-
R. Jimenez (61')
-
Arsenal3 - 1Tottenham Hotspur
-
E. Smith Rowe (12')P. Aubameyang (27')B. Saka (34')Son Heung-Min (79')
-
Crystal Palace1 - 1Brighton & Hove Albion
-
W. Zaha (p) (47')N. Maupay (95')
JORNADA 7: Del 2 al 3 de octubre
-
Manchester United1 - 1Everton
-
A. Martial (43')A. Townsend (65')
-
Wolverhampton Wanderers2 - 1Newcastle United
-
Hwang Hee-Chan (20')Hwang Hee-Chan (58')J. Hendrick (41')
-
Burnley0 - 0Norwich City
-
-
Chelsea3 - 1Southampton
-
T. Chalobah (9')T. Werner (84')B. Chilwell (89')J. Ward-Prowse (p) (61')
-
Leeds United1 - 0Watford
-
D. Llorente (18')
-
Brighton & Hove Albion0 - 0Arsenal
-
-
Tottenham Hotspur2 - 1Aston Villa
-
P. Hojbjerg (27')M. Targett (71')O. Watkins (67')
-
West Ham United1 - 2Brentford
-
J. Bowen (80')B. Mbeumo (20')Y. Wissa (94')
-
Crystal Palace2 - 2Leicester City
-
M. Olise (61')J. Schlupp (72')K. Iheanacho (31')J. Vardy (37')
-
Liverpool2 - 2Manchester City
-
S. Mane (59')M. Salah (76')P. Foden (69')K. De Bruyne (81')
JORNADA 8: Del 16 al 18 de octubre
-
Watford0 - 5Liverpool
-
S. Mane (9')R. Firmino (37')R. Firmino (52')M. Salah (54')R. Firmino (91')
-
Norwich City0 - 0Brighton & Hove Albion
-
-
Southampton1 - 0Leeds United
-
A. Broja (53')
-
Aston Villa2 - 3Wolverhampton Wanderers
-
D. Ings (48')J. McGinn (68')R. Saiss (80')C. Coady (85')R. Neves (95')
-
Leicester City4 - 2Manchester United
-
Y. Tielemans (31')C. Soyuncu (78')J. Vardy (83')P. Daka (91')M. Greenwood (19')M. Rashford (82')
-
Manchester City2 - 0Burnley
-
B. Silva (12')K. De Bruyne (70')
-
Brentford0 - 1Chelsea
-
B. Chilwell (45')
-
Everton0 - 1West Ham United
-
A. Ogbonna (74')
-
Newcastle United2 - 3Tottenham Hotspur
-
C. Wilson (2')E. Dier (89')T. Ndombele (17')H. Kane (22')Son Heung-Min (49')
-
Arsenal2 - 2Crystal Palace
-
P. Aubameyang (8')A. Lacazette (95')C. Benteke (50')O. Edouard (73')
JORNADA 9: Del 22 al 24 de octubre
-
Arsenal3 - 1Aston Villa
-
T. Partey (23')P. Aubameyang (51')E. Smith Rowe (56')J. Ramsey (82')
-
Chelsea7 - 0Norwich City
-
M. Mount (8')C. Hudson-Odoi (18')R. James (42')B. Chilwell (57')M. J. Aarons (62')M. Mount (p) (85')M. Mount (91')
-
Crystal Palace1 - 1Newcastle United
-
C. Benteke (56')C. Wilson (65')
-
Everton2 - 5Watford
-
T. Davies (3')Richarlison (63')J. King (13')J. Kucka (78')J. King (80')J. King (86')E. Dennis (91')
-
Leeds United1 - 1Wolverhampton Wanderers
-
Rodrigo (p) (94')Hwang Hee-Chan (10')
-
Southampton2 - 2Burnley
-
V. Livramento (41')A. Broja (50')M. Cornet (13')M. Cornet (57')
-
Brighton & Hove Albion1 - 4Manchester City
-
A. Mac Allister (p) (81')I. Gundogan (13')P. Foden (28')P. Foden (31')R. Mahrez (95')
-
West Ham United1 - 0Tottenham Hotspur
-
M. Antonio (72')
-
Brentford1 - 2Leicester City
-
M. Jorgensen (60')Y. Tielemans (14')J. Maddison (73')
-
Manchester United0 - 5Liverpool
-
N. Keita (5')D. Jota (13')M. Salah (38')M. Salah (50')M. Salah (50')
JORNADA 10: Del 30 al 1 de noviembre
-
Leicester City0 - 2Arsenal
-
Gabriel (5')E. Smith Rowe (18')
-
Liverpool2 - 2Brighton & Hove Albion
-
J. Henderson (4')S. Mane (24')E. Mwepu (41')L. Trossard (65')
-
Manchester City0 - 2Crystal Palace
-
W. Zaha (6')C. Gallagher (88')
-
Newcastle United0 - 3Chelsea
-
R. James (65')R. James (77')Jorginho (p) (81')
-
Burnley3 - 1Brentford
-
C. Wood (4')M. Lowton (32')M. Cornet (36')S. Ghoddos (79')
-
Watford0 - 1Southampton
-
C. Adams (20')
-
Tottenham Hotspur0 - 3Manchester United
-
C. Ronaldo (39')E. Cavani (64')M. Rashford (86')
-
Norwich City1 - 2Leeds United
-
A. Omobamidele (58')Raphinha (56')Rodrigo (60')
-
Aston Villa1 - 4West Ham United
-
O. Watkins (34')B. Johnson (7')D. Rice (38')P. Fornals (80')J. Bowen (84')
-
Wolverhampton Wanderers2 - 1Everton
-
M. Kilman (28')R. Jimenez (32')A. Iwobi (66')
JORNADA 11: Del 5 al 7 de noviembre
-
Southampton1 - 0Aston Villa
-
A. Armstrong (3')
-
Manchester United0 - 2Manchester City
-
E. Bailly (7')B. Silva (45')
-
Brentford1 - 2Norwich City
-
R. Henry (60')M. Normann (6')T. Pukki (p) (29')
-
Chelsea1 - 1Burnley
-
K. Havertz (33')M. Vydra (79')
-
Crystal Palace2 - 0Wolverhampton Wanderers
-
W. Zaha (61')C. Gallagher (78')
-
Brighton & Hove Albion1 - 1Newcastle United
-
L. Trossard (p) (24')I. Hayden (66')
-
Arsenal1 - 0Watford
-
E. Smith Rowe (56')
-
Everton0 - 0Tottenham Hotspur
-
-
Leeds United1 - 1Leicester City
-
Raphinha (26')H. Barnes (28')
-
West Ham United3 - 2Liverpool
-
Alisson (4')P. Fornals (67')K. Zouma (74')T. Alexander-Arnold (41')D. Origi (83')
JORNADA 12: Del 20 al 21 de noviembre
-
Leicester City0 - 3Chelsea
-
A. Rudiger (14')N. Kante (28')C. Pulisic (71')
-
Aston Villa2 - 0Brighton & Hove Albion
-
O. Watkins (84')T. Mings (89')
-
Burnley3 - 3Crystal Palace
-
B. Mee (19')C. Wood (27')M. Cornet (49')C. Benteke (8')C. Benteke (36')M. Guehi (42')
-
Newcastle United3 - 3Brentford
-
J. Lascelles (10')Joelinton (39')A. Saint-Maximin (75')I. Toney (11')R. Henry (31')J. Lascelles (61')
-
Norwich City2 - 1Southampton
-
T. Pukki (7')G. Hanley (79')C. Adams (4')
-
Watford4 - 1Manchester United
-
J. King (28')I. Sarr (44')E. Dennis (96')J. Pedro (92')D. van de Beek (50')
-
Wolverhampton Wanderers1 - 0West Ham United
-
R. Jimenez (58')
-
Liverpool4 - 0Arsenal
-
S. Mane (39')D. Jota (52')M. Salah (73')T. Minamino (77')
-
Manchester City3 - 0Everton
-
R. Sterling (44')Rodri (55')B. Silva (86')
-
Tottenham Hotspur2 - 1Leeds United
-
P. Hojbjerg (58')S. Reguilon (69')D. James (44')
JORNADA 13: Del 27 al 28 de noviembre
-
Arsenal2 - 0Newcastle United
-
B. Saka (56')G. Martinelli (66')
-
Crystal Palace1 - 2Aston Villa
-
M. Guehi (95')M. Targett (15')J. McGinn (86')
-
Liverpool4 - 0Southampton
-
D. Jota (2')D. Jota (32')Thiago (37')V. van Dijk (52')
-
Norwich City0 - 0Wolverhampton Wanderers
-
-
Brighton & Hove Albion0 - 0Leeds United
-
-
Burnley28/11/2021 a las 15:00Tottenham Hotspur
-
-
Brentford1 - 0Everton
-
I. Toney (p) (24')
-
Manchester City2 - 1West Ham United
-
I. Gundogan (33')Fernandinho (90')M. Lanzini (94')
-
Leicester City4 - 2Watford
-
J. Maddison (16')J. Vardy (34')J. Vardy (42')A. Lookman (68')J. King (p) (30')E. Dennis (61')
-
Chelsea1 - 1Manchester United
-
Jorginho (p) (69')J. Sancho (50')
JORNADA 14: Del 30 al 2 de diciembre
-
Newcastle United1 - 1Norwich City
-
C. Wilson (p) (61')T. Pukki (79')
-
Leeds United1 - 0Crystal Palace
-
Raphinha (p) (93')
-
Watford1 - 2Chelsea
-
E. Dennis (43')M. Mount (29')H. Ziyech (72')
-
West Ham United1 - 1Brighton & Hove Albion
-
T. Soucek (5')N. Maupay (89')
-
Wolverhampton Wanderers0 - 0Burnley
-
-
Southampton2 - 2Leicester City
-
J. Bednarek (3')C. Adams (34')J. Evans (22')J. Maddison (49')
-
Aston Villa1 - 2Manchester City
-
O. Watkins (47')R. Dias (27')B. Silva (43')
-
Everton1 - 4Liverpool
-
D. Gray (38')J. Henderson (9')M. Salah (19')M. Salah (64')D. Jota (79')
-
Tottenham Hotspur2 - 0Brentford
-
S. Canos (12')Son Heung-Min (65')
-
Manchester United3 - 2Arsenal
-
B. Fernandes (44')C. Ronaldo (52')C. Ronaldo (p) (70')E. Smith Rowe (13')M. Odegaard (54')
JORNADA 15: Del 4 al 6 de diciembre
-
West Ham United3 - 2Chelsea
-
M. Lanzini (p) (40')J. Bowen (56')A. Masuaku (87')T. Silva (28')M. Mount (44')
-
Wolverhampton Wanderers0 - 1Liverpool
-
D. Origi (94')
-
Newcastle United1 - 0Burnley
-
C. Wilson (40')
-
Southampton1 - 1Brighton & Hove Albion
-
A. Broja (29')N. Maupay (98')
-
Watford1 - 3Manchester City
-
Cucho (74')R. Sterling (4')B. Silva (31')B. Silva (63')
-
Tottenham Hotspur3 - 0Norwich City
-
Lucas Moura (10')D. Sanchez (67')Son Heung-Min (77')
-
Leeds United2 - 2Brentford
-
T. Roberts (27')P. Bamford (95')S. Baptiste (54')S. Canos (61')
-
Manchester United1 - 0Crystal Palace
-
Fred (77')
-
Aston Villa2 - 1Leicester City
-
E. Konsa (17')E. Konsa (54')H. Barnes (14')
-
Everton2 - 1Arsenal
-
Richarlison (79')D. Gray (92')M. Odegaard (47')
JORNADA 16: Del 10 al 12 de diciembre
-
Brentford10/12/2021 a las 21:00Watford
-
-
Manchester City11/12/2021 a las 13:30Wolverhampton Wanderers
-
-
Arsenal11/12/2021 a las 16:00Southampton
-
-
Chelsea11/12/2021 a las 16:00Leeds United
-
-
Liverpool11/12/2021 a las 16:00Aston Villa
-
-
Norwich City11/12/2021 a las 18:30Manchester United
-
-
Leicester City12/12/2021 a las 15:00Newcastle United
-
-
Brighton & Hove Albion12/12/2021 a las 15:00Tottenham Hotspur
-
-
Burnley12/12/2021 a las 15:00West Ham United
-
-
Crystal Palace12/12/2021 a las 17:30Everton
-
JORNADA 17: Del 14 al 16 de diciembre
-
Brentford14/12/2021 a las 20:30Manchester United
-
-
Norwich City14/12/2021 a las 20:45Aston Villa
-
-
Manchester City14/12/2021 a las 21:00Leeds United
-
-
Crystal Palace15/12/2021 a las 20:30Southampton
-
-
Brighton & Hove Albion15/12/2021 a las 20:30Wolverhampton Wanderers
-
-
Burnley15/12/2021 a las 20:30Watford
-
-
Arsenal15/12/2021 a las 21:00West Ham United
-
-
Leicester City16/12/2021 a las 20:30Tottenham Hotspur
-
-
Chelsea16/12/2021 a las 20:45Everton
-
-
Liverpool16/12/2021 a las 21:00Newcastle United
-
JORNADA 18: Del 18 al 19 de diciembre
-
Manchester United18/12/2021 a las 13:30Brighton & Hove Albion
-
-
Aston Villa18/12/2021 a las 16:00Burnley
-
-
Southampton18/12/2021 a las 16:00Brentford
-
-
Watford18/12/2021 a las 16:00Crystal Palace
-
-
West Ham United18/12/2021 a las 16:00Norwich City
-
-
Leeds United18/12/2021 a las 18:30Arsenal
-
-
Everton19/12/2021 a las 13:00Leicester City
-
-
Wolverhampton Wanderers19/12/2021 a las 15:00Chelsea
-
-
Newcastle United19/12/2021 a las 15:15Manchester City
-
-
Tottenham Hotspur19/12/2021 a las 17:30Liverpool
-
JORNADA 19: Del 26 al 27 de diciembre
-
Liverpool26/12/2021 a las 13:30Leeds United
-
-
Wolverhampton Wanderers26/12/2021 a las 13:30Watford
-
-
Burnley26/12/2021 a las 16:00Everton
-
-
Norwich City26/12/2021 a las 16:00Arsenal
-
-
Tottenham Hotspur26/12/2021 a las 16:00Crystal Palace
-
-
West Ham United26/12/2021 a las 16:00Southampton
-
-
Manchester City26/12/2021 a las 16:00Leicester City
-
-
Aston Villa26/12/2021 a las 18:30Chelsea
-
-
Brighton & Hove Albion26/12/2021 a las 21:00Brentford
-
-
Newcastle United27/12/2021 a las 21:00Manchester United
-
JORNADA 20: Del 28 al 30 de diciembre
-
Arsenal28/12/2021 a las 13:30Wolverhampton Wanderers
-
-
Crystal Palace28/12/2021 a las 16:00Norwich City
-
-
Southampton28/12/2021 a las 16:00Tottenham Hotspur
-
-
Watford28/12/2021 a las 16:00West Ham United
-
-
Leeds United28/12/2021 a las 18:30Aston Villa
-
-
Leicester City28/12/2021 a las 21:00Liverpool
-
-
Chelsea29/12/2021 a las 20:30Brighton & Hove Albion
-
-
Brentford29/12/2021 a las 21:15Manchester City
-
-
Everton30/12/2021 a las 20:30Newcastle United
-
-
Manchester United30/12/2021 a las 21:15Burnley
-
JORNADA 21: Del 1 al 3 de enero
-
Arsenal01/01/2022 a las 13:30Manchester City
-
-
Leicester City01/01/2022 a las 16:00Norwich City
-
-
Watford01/01/2022 a las 16:00Tottenham Hotspur
-
-
Crystal Palace01/01/2022 a las 18:30West Ham United
-
-
Everton02/01/2022 a las 15:00Brighton & Hove Albion
-
-
Leeds United02/01/2022 a las 15:00Burnley
-
-
Brentford02/01/2022 a las 15:00Aston Villa
-
-
Southampton02/01/2022 a las 15:00Newcastle United
-
-
Chelsea02/01/2022 a las 17:30Liverpool
-
-
Manchester United03/01/2022 a las 18:30Wolverhampton Wanderers
-
JORNADA 22: Del 14 al 16 de enero
-
Brighton & Hove Albion14/01/2022 a las 21:00Crystal Palace
-
-
Manchester City15/01/2022 a las 13:30Chelsea
-
-
Newcastle United15/01/2022 a las 16:00Watford
-
-
Norwich City15/01/2022 a las 16:00Everton
-
-
Burnley15/01/2022 a las 16:00Leicester City
-
-
Liverpool15/01/2022 a las 16:00Brentford
-
-
Wolverhampton Wanderers15/01/2022 a las 16:00Southampton
-
-
Aston Villa15/01/2022 a las 18:30Manchester United
-
-
West Ham United16/01/2022 a las 15:00Leeds United
-
-
Tottenham Hotspur16/01/2022 a las 17:30Arsenal
-
JORNADA 23: Del 21 al 23 de enero
-
Watford21/01/2022 a las 21:00Norwich City
-
-
Everton22/01/2022 a las 13:30Aston Villa
-
-
Leeds United22/01/2022 a las 16:00Newcastle United
-
-
Leicester City22/01/2022 a las 16:00Brighton & Hove Albion
-
-
Manchester United22/01/2022 a las 16:00West Ham United
-
-
Arsenal22/01/2022 a las 16:00Burnley
-
-
Brentford22/01/2022 a las 16:00Wolverhampton Wanderers
-
-
Southampton22/01/2022 a las 18:30Manchester City
-
-
Crystal Palace23/01/2022 a las 15:00Liverpool
-
-
Chelsea23/01/2022 a las 17:30Tottenham Hotspur
-
JORNADA 24: Del 8 al 9 de febrero
-
Aston Villa08/02/2022 a las 20:45Leeds United
-
-
Brighton & Hove Albion08/02/2022 a las 20:45Chelsea
-
-
Burnley08/02/2022 a las 20:45Manchester United
-
-
Norwich City08/02/2022 a las 20:45Crystal Palace
-
-
West Ham United08/02/2022 a las 20:45Watford
-
-
Wolverhampton Wanderers08/02/2022 a las 20:45Arsenal
-
-
Newcastle United09/02/2022 a las 20:45Everton
-
-
Tottenham Hotspur09/02/2022 a las 20:45Southampton
-
-
Liverpool09/02/2022 a las 21:00Leicester City
-
-
Manchester City09/02/2022 a las 21:00Brentford
-
JORNADA 25: Del 12 al 12 de febrero
-
Brentford12/02/2022 a las 16:00Crystal Palace
-
-
Burnley12/02/2022 a las 16:00Liverpool
-
-
Chelsea12/02/2022 a las 16:00Arsenal
-
-
Everton12/02/2022 a las 16:00Leeds United
-
-
Leicester City12/02/2022 a las 16:00West Ham United
-
-
Manchester United12/02/2022 a las 16:00Southampton
-
-
Newcastle United12/02/2022 a las 16:00Aston Villa
-
-
Norwich City12/02/2022 a las 16:00Manchester City
-
-
Tottenham Hotspur12/02/2022 a las 16:00Wolverhampton Wanderers
-
-
Watford12/02/2022 a las 16:00Brighton & Hove Albion
-
JORNADA 26: Del 19 al 19 de febrero
-
Arsenal19/02/2022 a las 16:00Brentford
-
-
Aston Villa19/02/2022 a las 16:00Watford
-
-
Brighton & Hove Albion19/02/2022 a las 16:00Burnley
-
-
Crystal Palace19/02/2022 a las 16:00Chelsea
-
-
Leeds United19/02/2022 a las 16:00Manchester United
-
-
Liverpool19/02/2022 a las 16:00Norwich City
-
-
Manchester City19/02/2022 a las 16:00Tottenham Hotspur
-
-
Southampton19/02/2022 a las 16:00Everton
-
-
West Ham United19/02/2022 a las 16:00Newcastle United
-
-
Wolverhampton Wanderers19/02/2022 a las 16:00Leicester City
-
JORNADA 27: Del 26 al 26 de febrero
-
Arsenal26/02/2022 a las 16:00Liverpool
-
-
Brentford26/02/2022 a las 16:00Newcastle United
-
-
Brighton & Hove Albion26/02/2022 a las 16:00Aston Villa
-
-
Chelsea26/02/2022 a las 16:00Leicester City
-
-
Crystal Palace26/02/2022 a las 16:00Burnley
-
-
Everton26/02/2022 a las 16:00Manchester City
-
-
Leeds United26/02/2022 a las 16:00Tottenham Hotspur
-
-
Manchester United26/02/2022 a las 16:00Watford
-
-
Southampton26/02/2022 a las 16:00Norwich City
-
-
West Ham United26/02/2022 a las 16:00Wolverhampton Wanderers
-
JORNADA 28: Del 5 al 5 de marzo
-
Aston Villa05/03/2022 a las 16:00Southampton
-
-
Burnley05/03/2022 a las 16:00Chelsea
-
-
Leicester City05/03/2022 a las 16:00Leeds United
-
-
Liverpool05/03/2022 a las 16:00West Ham United
-
-
Manchester City05/03/2022 a las 16:00Manchester United
-
-
Newcastle United05/03/2022 a las 16:00Brighton & Hove Albion
-
-
Norwich City05/03/2022 a las 16:00Brentford
-
-
Tottenham Hotspur05/03/2022 a las 16:00Everton
-
-
Watford05/03/2022 a las 16:00Arsenal
-
-
Wolverhampton Wanderers05/03/2022 a las 16:00Crystal Palace
-
JORNADA 29: Del 12 al 12 de marzo
-
Arsenal12/03/2022 a las 16:00Leicester City
-
-
Brentford12/03/2022 a las 16:00Burnley
-
-
Brighton & Hove Albion12/03/2022 a las 16:00Liverpool
-
-
Chelsea12/03/2022 a las 16:00Newcastle United
-
-
Crystal Palace12/03/2022 a las 16:00Manchester City
-
-
Everton12/03/2022 a las 16:00Wolverhampton Wanderers
-
-
Leeds United12/03/2022 a las 16:00Norwich City
-
-
Manchester United12/03/2022 a las 16:00Tottenham Hotspur
-
-
Southampton12/03/2022 a las 16:00Watford
-
-
West Ham United12/03/2022 a las 16:00Aston Villa
-
JORNADA 30: Del 19 al 19 de marzo
-
Aston Villa19/03/2022 a las 16:00Arsenal
-
-
Burnley19/03/2022 a las 16:00Southampton
-
-
Leicester City19/03/2022 a las 16:00Brentford
-
-
Liverpool19/03/2022 a las 16:00Manchester United
-
-
Manchester City19/03/2022 a las 16:00Brighton & Hove Albion
-
-
Newcastle United19/03/2022 a las 16:00Crystal Palace
-
-
Norwich City19/03/2022 a las 16:00Chelsea
-
-
Tottenham Hotspur19/03/2022 a las 16:00West Ham United
-
-
Watford19/03/2022 a las 16:00Everton
-
-
Wolverhampton Wanderers19/03/2022 a las 16:00Leeds United
-
JORNADA 31: Del 2 al 2 de abril
-
Brighton & Hove Albion02/04/2022 a las 16:00Norwich City
-
-
Burnley02/04/2022 a las 16:00Manchester City
-
-
Chelsea02/04/2022 a las 16:00Brentford
-
-
Crystal Palace02/04/2022 a las 16:00Arsenal
-
-
Leeds United02/04/2022 a las 16:00Southampton
-
-
Liverpool02/04/2022 a las 16:00Watford
-
-
Manchester United02/04/2022 a las 16:00Leicester City
-
-
Tottenham Hotspur02/04/2022 a las 16:00Newcastle United
-
-
West Ham United02/04/2022 a las 16:00Everton
-
-
Wolverhampton Wanderers02/04/2022 a las 16:00Aston Villa
-
JORNADA 32: Del 9 al 9 de abril
-
Arsenal09/04/2022 a las 16:00Brighton & Hove Albion
-
-
Aston Villa09/04/2022 a las 16:00Tottenham Hotspur
-
-
Brentford09/04/2022 a las 16:00West Ham United
-
-
Everton09/04/2022 a las 16:00Manchester United
-
-
Leicester City09/04/2022 a las 16:00Crystal Palace
-
-
Manchester City09/04/2022 a las 16:00Liverpool
-
-
Newcastle United09/04/2022 a las 16:00Wolverhampton Wanderers
-
-
Norwich City09/04/2022 a las 16:00Burnley
-
-
Southampton09/04/2022 a las 16:00Chelsea
-
-
Watford09/04/2022 a las 16:00Leeds United
-
JORNADA 33: Del 16 al 16 de abril
-
Aston Villa16/04/2022 a las 16:00Liverpool
-
-
Everton16/04/2022 a las 16:00Crystal Palace
-
-
Leeds United16/04/2022 a las 16:00Chelsea
-
-
Manchester United16/04/2022 a las 16:00Norwich City
-
-
Newcastle United16/04/2022 a las 16:00Leicester City
-
-
Southampton16/04/2022 a las 16:00Arsenal
-
-
Tottenham Hotspur16/04/2022 a las 16:00Brighton & Hove Albion
-
-
Watford16/04/2022 a las 16:00Brentford
-
-
West Ham United16/04/2022 a las 16:00Burnley
-
-
Wolverhampton Wanderers16/04/2022 a las 16:00Manchester City
-
JORNADA 34: Del 23 al 23 de abril
-
Arsenal23/04/2022 a las 16:00Manchester United
-
-
Brentford23/04/2022 a las 16:00Tottenham Hotspur
-
-
Brighton & Hove Albion23/04/2022 a las 16:00Southampton
-
-
Burnley23/04/2022 a las 16:00Wolverhampton Wanderers
-
-
Chelsea23/04/2022 a las 16:00West Ham United
-
-
Crystal Palace23/04/2022 a las 16:00Leeds United
-
-
Leicester City23/04/2022 a las 16:00Aston Villa
-
-
Liverpool23/04/2022 a las 16:00Everton
-
-
Manchester City23/04/2022 a las 16:00Watford
-
-
Norwich City23/04/2022 a las 16:00Newcastle United
-
JORNADA 35: Del 30 al 30 de abril
-
Aston Villa30/04/2022 a las 16:00Norwich City
-
-
Everton30/04/2022 a las 16:00Chelsea
-
-
Leeds United30/04/2022 a las 16:00Manchester City
-
-
Manchester United30/04/2022 a las 16:00Brentford
-
-
Newcastle United30/04/2022 a las 16:00Liverpool
-
-
Southampton30/04/2022 a las 16:00Crystal Palace
-
-
Tottenham Hotspur30/04/2022 a las 16:00Leicester City
-
-
Watford30/04/2022 a las 16:00Burnley
-
-
West Ham United30/04/2022 a las 16:00Arsenal
-
-
Wolverhampton Wanderers30/04/2022 a las 16:00Brighton & Hove Albion
-
JORNADA 36: Del 7 al 7 de mayo
-
Arsenal07/05/2022 a las 16:00Leeds United
-
-
Brentford07/05/2022 a las 16:00Southampton
-
-
Brighton & Hove Albion07/05/2022 a las 16:00Manchester United
-
-
Burnley07/05/2022 a las 16:00Aston Villa
-
-
Chelsea07/05/2022 a las 16:00Wolverhampton Wanderers
-
-
Crystal Palace07/05/2022 a las 16:00Watford
-
-
Leicester City07/05/2022 a las 16:00Everton
-
-
Liverpool07/05/2022 a las 16:00Tottenham Hotspur
-
-
Manchester City07/05/2022 a las 16:00Newcastle United
-
-
Norwich City07/05/2022 a las 16:00West Ham United
-
JORNADA 37: Del 15 al 15 de mayo
-
Aston Villa15/05/2022 a las 16:00Crystal Palace
-
-
Everton15/05/2022 a las 16:00Brentford
-
-
Leeds United15/05/2022 a las 16:00Brighton & Hove Albion
-
-
Manchester United15/05/2022 a las 16:00Chelsea
-
-
Newcastle United15/05/2022 a las 16:00Arsenal
-
-
Southampton15/05/2022 a las 16:00Liverpool
-
-
Tottenham Hotspur15/05/2022 a las 16:00Burnley
-
-
Watford15/05/2022 a las 16:00Leicester City
-
-
West Ham United15/05/2022 a las 16:00Manchester City
-
-
Wolverhampton Wanderers15/05/2022 a las 16:00Norwich City
-
JORNADA 38: Del 22 al 22 de mayo
-
Arsenal22/05/2022 a las 17:00Everton
-
-
Brentford22/05/2022 a las 17:00Leeds United
-
-
Brighton & Hove Albion22/05/2022 a las 17:00West Ham United
-
-
Burnley22/05/2022 a las 17:00Newcastle United
-
-
Chelsea22/05/2022 a las 17:00Watford
-
-
Crystal Palace22/05/2022 a las 17:00Manchester United
-
-
Leicester City22/05/2022 a las 17:00Southampton
-
-
Liverpool22/05/2022 a las 17:00Wolverhampton Wanderers
-
-
Manchester City22/05/2022 a las 17:00Aston Villa
-
-
Norwich City22/05/2022 a las 17:00Tottenham Hotspur
-