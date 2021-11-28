  1. RESULTADOS
JORNADA 1: Del 13 al 15 de agosto

  • Brentford
    Brentford
    2 - 0
    Arsenal
    Brentford
  • S. Canos (22')
    C. Norgaard (73')
  • Manchester United
    Manchester United
    5 - 1
    Leeds United
    Manchester United
  • B. Fernandes (30')
    M. Greenwood (52')
    B. Fernandes (54')
    B. Fernandes (60')
    Fred (68')
    L. Ayling (48')
  • Burnley
    Burnley
    1 - 2
    Brighton & Hove Albion
    Burnley
  • J. Tarkowski (2')
    N. Maupay (73')
    A. Mac Allister (78')
  • Chelsea
    Chelsea
    3 - 0
    Crystal Palace
    Chelsea
  • M. Alonso (27')
    C. Pulisic (40')
    T. Chalobah (58')
  • Everton
    Everton
    3 - 1
    Southampton
    Everton
  • Richarlison (47')
    A. Doucoure (76')
    D. Calvert-Lewin (81')
    A. Armstrong (22')
  • Leicester City
    Leicester City
    1 - 0
    Wolverhampton Wanderers
    Leicester City
  • J. Vardy (41')
  • Watford
    Watford
    3 - 2
    Aston Villa
    Watford
  • E. Dennis (10')
    I. Sarr (42')
    Cucho (67')
    J. McGinn (70')
    D. Ings (p) (97')
  • Norwich City
    Norwich City
    0 - 3
    Liverpool
    Norwich City
  • D. Jota (26')
    R. Firmino (65')
    M. Salah (74')
  • Newcastle United
    Newcastle United
    2 - 4
    West Ham United
    Newcastle United
  • C. Wilson (5')
    J. Murphy (40')
    A. Cresswell (18')
    S. Benrahma (53')
    T. Soucek (63')
    M. Antonio (66')
  • Tottenham Hotspur
    Tottenham Hotspur
    1 - 0
    Manchester City
    Tottenham Hotspur
  • Son Heung-Min (55')

JORNADA 2: Del 21 al 23 de agosto

  • Liverpool
    Liverpool
    2 - 0
    Burnley
    Liverpool
  • D. Jota (18')
    S. Mane (69')
  • Manchester City
    Manchester City
    5 - 0
    Norwich City
    Manchester City
  • T. Krul (7')
    J. Grealish (22')
    A. Laporte (64')
    R. Sterling (71')
    R. Mahrez (84')
  • Aston Villa
    Aston Villa
    2 - 0
    Newcastle United
    Aston Villa
  • D. Ings (48')
    A. El-Ghazi (p) (62')
  • Crystal Palace
    Crystal Palace
    0 - 0
    Brentford
    Crystal Palace
  • Leeds United
    Leeds United
    2 - 2
    Everton
    Leeds United
  • M. Klich (41')
    Raphinha (72')
    D. Calvert-Lewin (p) (30')
    D. Gray (50')
  • Brighton & Hove Albion
    Brighton & Hove Albion
    2 - 0
    Watford
    Brighton & Hove Albion
  • S. Duffy (10')
    N. Maupay (41')
  • Southampton
    Southampton
    1 - 1
    Manchester United
    Southampton
  • Fred (30')
    M. Greenwood (55')
  • Wolverhampton Wanderers
    Wolverhampton Wanderers
    0 - 1
    Tottenham Hotspur
    Wolverhampton Wanderers
  • D. Alli (p) (9')
  • Arsenal
    Arsenal
    0 - 2
    Chelsea
    Arsenal
  • R. Lukaku (15')
    R. James (35')
  • West Ham United
    West Ham United
    4 - 1
    Leicester City
    West Ham United
  • Pablo Fornals (26')
    S. Benrahma (56')
    M. Antonio (80')
    M. Antonio (84')
    Y. Tielemans (69')

JORNADA 3: Del 28 al 29 de agosto

  • Manchester City
    Manchester City
    5 - 0
    Arsenal
    Manchester City
  • I. Gundogan (7')
    F. Torres (12')
    Gabriel Jesus (43')
    Rodri (53')
    F. Torres (84')
  • Newcastle United
    Newcastle United
    2 - 2
    Southampton
    Newcastle United
  • C. Wilson (55')
    A. Saint-Maximin (90')
    M. Elyounoussi (74')
    J. Ward-Prowse (p) (96')
  • Norwich City
    Norwich City
    1 - 2
    Leicester City
    Norwich City
  • T. Pukki (p) (44')
    J. Vardy (8')
    M. Albrighton (76')
  • Aston Villa
    Aston Villa
    1 - 1
    Brentford
    Aston Villa
  • E. Buendia (13')
    I. Toney (7')
  • Brighton & Hove Albion
    Brighton & Hove Albion
    0 - 2
    Everton
    Brighton & Hove Albion
  • D. Gray (41')
    D. Calvert-Lewin (p) (58')
  • West Ham United
    West Ham United
    2 - 2
    Crystal Palace
    West Ham United
  • P. Fornals (39')
    M. Antonio (68')
    C. Gallagher (58')
    C. Gallagher (70')
  • Liverpool
    Liverpool
    1 - 1
    Chelsea
    Liverpool
  • M. Salah (p) (50')
    K. Havertz (22')
  • Burnley
    Burnley
    1 - 1
    Leeds United
    Burnley
  • C. Wood (61')
    P. Bamford (86')
  • Tottenham Hotspur
    Tottenham Hotspur
    1 - 0
    Watford
    Tottenham Hotspur
  • Son Heung-Min (42')
  • Wolverhampton Wanderers
    Wolverhampton Wanderers
    0 - 1
    Manchester United
    Wolverhampton Wanderers
  • M. Greenwood (80')

JORNADA 4: Del 11 al 13 de septiembre

  • Crystal Palace
    Crystal Palace
    3 - 0
    Tottenham Hotspur
    Crystal Palace
  • W. Zaha (p) (75')
    O. Edouard (84')
    O. Edouard (92')
  • Arsenal
    Arsenal
    1 - 0
    Norwich City
    Arsenal
  • P. Aubameyang (66')
  • Brentford
    Brentford
    0 - 1
    Brighton & Hove Albion
    Brentford
  • L. Trossard (90')
  • Leicester City
    Leicester City
    0 - 1
    Manchester City
    Leicester City
  • B. Silva (62')
  • Manchester United
    Manchester United
    4 - 1
    Newcastle United
    Manchester United
  • C. Ronaldo (47')
    C. Ronaldo (62')
    B. Fernandes (80')
    J. Lingard (92')
    J. Manquillo (56')
  • Southampton
    Southampton
    0 - 0
    West Ham United
    Southampton
  • Watford
    Watford
    0 - 2
    Wolverhampton Wanderers
    Watford
  • F. Sierralta (74')
    Hwang Hee-Chan (83')
  • Chelsea
    Chelsea
    3 - 0
    Aston Villa
    Chelsea
  • R. Lukaku (15')
    M. Kovacic (49')
    R. Lukaku (93')
  • Leeds United
    Leeds United
    0 - 3
    Liverpool
    Leeds United
  • M. Salah (20')
    Fabinho (50')
    S. Mane (92')
  • Everton
    Everton
    3 - 1
    Burnley
    Everton
  • M. Keane (60')
    A. Townsend (65')
    D. Gray (66')
    B. Mee (53')

JORNADA 5: Del 17 al 19 de septiembre

  • Newcastle United
    Newcastle United
    1 - 1
    Leeds United
    Newcastle United
  • A. Saint-Maximin (44')
    Raphinha (13')
  • Wolverhampton Wanderers
    Wolverhampton Wanderers
    0 - 2
    Brentford
    Wolverhampton Wanderers
  • I. Toney (p) (28')
    B. Mbeumo (34')
  • Norwich City
    Norwich City
    1 - 3
    Watford
    Norwich City
  • T. Pukki (35')
    E. Dennis (17')
    I. Sarr (63')
    I. Sarr (80')
  • Burnley
    Burnley
    0 - 1
    Arsenal
    Burnley
  • M. Odegaard (30')
  • Liverpool
    Liverpool
    3 - 0
    Crystal Palace
    Liverpool
  • S. Mane (43')
    M. Salah (78')
    N. Keita (89')
  • Manchester City
    Manchester City
    0 - 0
    Southampton
    Manchester City
  • Aston Villa
    Aston Villa
    3 - 0
    Everton
    Aston Villa
  • M. Cash (66')
    L. Digne (69')
    L. Bailey (75')
  • Brighton & Hove Albion
    Brighton & Hove Albion
    2 - 1
    Leicester City
    Brighton & Hove Albion
  • N. Maupay (p) (35')
    D. Welbeck (50')
    J. Vardy (61')
  • West Ham United
    West Ham United
    1 - 2
    Manchester United
    West Ham United
  • S. Benrahma (30')
    C. Ronaldo (35')
    J. Lingard (89')
  • Tottenham Hotspur
    Tottenham Hotspur
    0 - 3
    Chelsea
    Tottenham Hotspur
  • T. Silva (49')
    N. Kante (57')
    A. Rudiger (92')

JORNADA 6: Del 25 al 27 de septiembre

  • Chelsea
    Chelsea
    0 - 1
    Manchester City
    Chelsea
  • Gabriel Jesus (53')
  • Manchester United
    Manchester United
    0 - 1
    Aston Villa
    Manchester United
  • K. Hause (88')
  • Everton
    Everton
    2 - 0
    Norwich City
    Everton
  • A. Townsend (p) (29')
    A. Doucoure (77')
  • Leeds United
    Leeds United
    1 - 2
    West Ham United
    Leeds United
  • Raphinha (19')
    J. Firpo (67')
    M. Antonio (90')
  • Leicester City
    Leicester City
    2 - 2
    Burnley
    Leicester City
  • J. Vardy (37')
    J. Vardy (85')
    J. Vardy (12')
    M. Cornet (40')
  • Watford
    Watford
    1 - 1
    Newcastle United
    Watford
  • I. Sarr (72')
    S. Longstaff (23')
  • Brentford
    Brentford
    3 - 3
    Liverpool
    Brentford
  • E. Pinnock (27')
    V. Janelt (63')
    Y. Wissa (82')
    D. Jota (31')
    M. Salah (54')
    C. Jones (67')
  • Southampton
    Southampton
    0 - 1
    Wolverhampton Wanderers
    Southampton
  • R. Jimenez (61')
  • Arsenal
    Arsenal
    3 - 1
    Tottenham Hotspur
    Arsenal
  • E. Smith Rowe (12')
    P. Aubameyang (27')
    B. Saka (34')
    Son Heung-Min (79')
  • Crystal Palace
    Crystal Palace
    1 - 1
    Brighton & Hove Albion
    Crystal Palace
  • W. Zaha (p) (47')
    N. Maupay (95')

JORNADA 7: Del 2 al 3 de octubre

  • Manchester United
    Manchester United
    1 - 1
    Everton
    Manchester United
  • A. Martial (43')
    A. Townsend (65')
  • Wolverhampton Wanderers
    Wolverhampton Wanderers
    2 - 1
    Newcastle United
    Wolverhampton Wanderers
  • Hwang Hee-Chan (20')
    Hwang Hee-Chan (58')
    J. Hendrick (41')
  • Burnley
    Burnley
    0 - 0
    Norwich City
    Burnley
  • Chelsea
    Chelsea
    3 - 1
    Southampton
    Chelsea
  • T. Chalobah (9')
    T. Werner (84')
    B. Chilwell (89')
    J. Ward-Prowse (p) (61')
  • Leeds United
    Leeds United
    1 - 0
    Watford
    Leeds United
  • D. Llorente (18')
  • Brighton & Hove Albion
    Brighton & Hove Albion
    0 - 0
    Arsenal
    Brighton & Hove Albion
  • Tottenham Hotspur
    Tottenham Hotspur
    2 - 1
    Aston Villa
    Tottenham Hotspur
  • P. Hojbjerg (27')
    M. Targett (71')
    O. Watkins (67')
  • West Ham United
    West Ham United
    1 - 2
    Brentford
    West Ham United
  • J. Bowen (80')
    B. Mbeumo (20')
    Y. Wissa (94')
  • Crystal Palace
    Crystal Palace
    2 - 2
    Leicester City
    Crystal Palace
  • M. Olise (61')
    J. Schlupp (72')
    K. Iheanacho (31')
    J. Vardy (37')
  • Liverpool
    Liverpool
    2 - 2
    Manchester City
    Liverpool
  • S. Mane (59')
    M. Salah (76')
    P. Foden (69')
    K. De Bruyne (81')

JORNADA 8: Del 16 al 18 de octubre

  • Watford
    Watford
    0 - 5
    Liverpool
    Watford
  • S. Mane (9')
    R. Firmino (37')
    R. Firmino (52')
    M. Salah (54')
    R. Firmino (91')
  • Norwich City
    Norwich City
    0 - 0
    Brighton & Hove Albion
    Norwich City
  • Southampton
    Southampton
    1 - 0
    Leeds United
    Southampton
  • A. Broja (53')
  • Aston Villa
    Aston Villa
    2 - 3
    Wolverhampton Wanderers
    Aston Villa
  • D. Ings (48')
    J. McGinn (68')
    R. Saiss (80')
    C. Coady (85')
    R. Neves (95')
  • Leicester City
    Leicester City
    4 - 2
    Manchester United
    Leicester City
  • Y. Tielemans (31')
    C. Soyuncu (78')
    J. Vardy (83')
    P. Daka (91')
    M. Greenwood (19')
    M. Rashford (82')
  • Manchester City
    Manchester City
    2 - 0
    Burnley
    Manchester City
  • B. Silva (12')
    K. De Bruyne (70')
  • Brentford
    Brentford
    0 - 1
    Chelsea
    Brentford
  • B. Chilwell (45')
  • Everton
    Everton
    0 - 1
    West Ham United
    Everton
  • A. Ogbonna (74')
  • Newcastle United
    Newcastle United
    2 - 3
    Tottenham Hotspur
    Newcastle United
  • C. Wilson (2')
    E. Dier (89')
    T. Ndombele (17')
    H. Kane (22')
    Son Heung-Min (49')
  • Arsenal
    Arsenal
    2 - 2
    Crystal Palace
    Arsenal
  • P. Aubameyang (8')
    A. Lacazette (95')
    C. Benteke (50')
    O. Edouard (73')

JORNADA 9: Del 22 al 24 de octubre

  • Arsenal
    Arsenal
    3 - 1
    Aston Villa
    Arsenal
  • T. Partey (23')
    P. Aubameyang (51')
    E. Smith Rowe (56')
    J. Ramsey (82')
  • Chelsea
    Chelsea
    7 - 0
    Norwich City
    Chelsea
  • M. Mount (8')
    C. Hudson-Odoi (18')
    R. James (42')
    B. Chilwell (57')
    M. J. Aarons (62')
    M. Mount (p) (85')
    M. Mount (91')
  • Crystal Palace
    Crystal Palace
    1 - 1
    Newcastle United
    Crystal Palace
  • C. Benteke (56')
    C. Wilson (65')
  • Everton
    Everton
    2 - 5
    Watford
    Everton
  • T. Davies (3')
    Richarlison (63')
    J. King (13')
    J. Kucka (78')
    J. King (80')
    J. King (86')
    E. Dennis (91')
  • Leeds United
    Leeds United
    1 - 1
    Wolverhampton Wanderers
    Leeds United
  • Rodrigo (p) (94')
    Hwang Hee-Chan (10')
  • Southampton
    Southampton
    2 - 2
    Burnley
    Southampton
  • V. Livramento (41')
    A. Broja (50')
    M. Cornet (13')
    M. Cornet (57')
  • Brighton & Hove Albion
    Brighton & Hove Albion
    1 - 4
    Manchester City
    Brighton & Hove Albion
  • A. Mac Allister (p) (81')
    I. Gundogan (13')
    P. Foden (28')
    P. Foden (31')
    R. Mahrez (95')
  • West Ham United
    West Ham United
    1 - 0
    Tottenham Hotspur
    West Ham United
  • M. Antonio (72')
  • Brentford
    Brentford
    1 - 2
    Leicester City
    Brentford
  • M. Jorgensen (60')
    Y. Tielemans (14')
    J. Maddison (73')
  • Manchester United
    Manchester United
    0 - 5
    Liverpool
    Manchester United
  • N. Keita (5')
    D. Jota (13')
    M. Salah (38')
    M. Salah (50')
    M. Salah (50')

JORNADA 10: Del 30 al 1 de noviembre

  • Leicester City
    Leicester City
    0 - 2
    Arsenal
    Leicester City
  • Gabriel (5')
    E. Smith Rowe (18')
  • Liverpool
    Liverpool
    2 - 2
    Brighton & Hove Albion
    Liverpool
  • J. Henderson (4')
    S. Mane (24')
    E. Mwepu (41')
    L. Trossard (65')
  • Manchester City
    Manchester City
    0 - 2
    Crystal Palace
    Manchester City
  • W. Zaha (6')
    C. Gallagher (88')
  • Newcastle United
    Newcastle United
    0 - 3
    Chelsea
    Newcastle United
  • R. James (65')
    R. James (77')
    Jorginho (p) (81')
  • Burnley
    Burnley
    3 - 1
    Brentford
    Burnley
  • C. Wood (4')
    M. Lowton (32')
    M. Cornet (36')
    S. Ghoddos (79')
  • Watford
    Watford
    0 - 1
    Southampton
    Watford
  • C. Adams (20')
  • Tottenham Hotspur
    Tottenham Hotspur
    0 - 3
    Manchester United
    Tottenham Hotspur
  • C. Ronaldo (39')
    E. Cavani (64')
    M. Rashford (86')
  • Norwich City
    Norwich City
    1 - 2
    Leeds United
    Norwich City
  • A. Omobamidele (58')
    Raphinha (56')
    Rodrigo (60')
  • Aston Villa
    Aston Villa
    1 - 4
    West Ham United
    Aston Villa
  • O. Watkins (34')
    B. Johnson (7')
    D. Rice (38')
    P. Fornals (80')
    J. Bowen (84')
  • Wolverhampton Wanderers
    Wolverhampton Wanderers
    2 - 1
    Everton
    Wolverhampton Wanderers
  • M. Kilman (28')
    R. Jimenez (32')
    A. Iwobi (66')

JORNADA 11: Del 5 al 7 de noviembre

  • Southampton
    Southampton
    1 - 0
    Aston Villa
    Southampton
  • A. Armstrong (3')
  • Manchester United
    Manchester United
    0 - 2
    Manchester City
    Manchester United
  • E. Bailly (7')
    B. Silva (45')
  • Brentford
    Brentford
    1 - 2
    Norwich City
    Brentford
  • R. Henry (60')
    M. Normann (6')
    T. Pukki (p) (29')
  • Chelsea
    Chelsea
    1 - 1
    Burnley
    Chelsea
  • K. Havertz (33')
    M. Vydra (79')
  • Crystal Palace
    Crystal Palace
    2 - 0
    Wolverhampton Wanderers
    Crystal Palace
  • W. Zaha (61')
    C. Gallagher (78')
  • Brighton & Hove Albion
    Brighton & Hove Albion
    1 - 1
    Newcastle United
    Brighton & Hove Albion
  • L. Trossard (p) (24')
    I. Hayden (66')
  • Arsenal
    Arsenal
    1 - 0
    Watford
    Arsenal
  • E. Smith Rowe (56')
  • Everton
    Everton
    0 - 0
    Tottenham Hotspur
    Everton
  • Leeds United
    Leeds United
    1 - 1
    Leicester City
    Leeds United
  • Raphinha (26')
    H. Barnes (28')
  • West Ham United
    West Ham United
    3 - 2
    Liverpool
    West Ham United
  • Alisson (4')
    P. Fornals (67')
    K. Zouma (74')
    T. Alexander-Arnold (41')
    D. Origi (83')

JORNADA 12: Del 20 al 21 de noviembre

  • Leicester City
    Leicester City
    0 - 3
    Chelsea
    Leicester City
  • A. Rudiger (14')
    N. Kante (28')
    C. Pulisic (71')
  • Aston Villa
    Aston Villa
    2 - 0
    Brighton & Hove Albion
    Aston Villa
  • O. Watkins (84')
    T. Mings (89')
  • Burnley
    Burnley
    3 - 3
    Crystal Palace
    Burnley
  • B. Mee (19')
    C. Wood (27')
    M. Cornet (49')
    C. Benteke (8')
    C. Benteke (36')
    M. Guehi (42')
  • Newcastle United
    Newcastle United
    3 - 3
    Brentford
    Newcastle United
  • J. Lascelles (10')
    Joelinton (39')
    A. Saint-Maximin (75')
    I. Toney (11')
    R. Henry (31')
    J. Lascelles (61')
  • Norwich City
    Norwich City
    2 - 1
    Southampton
    Norwich City
  • T. Pukki (7')
    G. Hanley (79')
    C. Adams (4')
  • Watford
    Watford
    4 - 1
    Manchester United
    Watford
  • J. King (28')
    I. Sarr (44')
    E. Dennis (96')
    J. Pedro (92')
    D. van de Beek (50')
  • Wolverhampton Wanderers
    Wolverhampton Wanderers
    1 - 0
    West Ham United
    Wolverhampton Wanderers
  • R. Jimenez (58')
  • Liverpool
    Liverpool
    4 - 0
    Arsenal
    Liverpool
  • S. Mane (39')
    D. Jota (52')
    M. Salah (73')
    T. Minamino (77')
  • Manchester City
    Manchester City
    3 - 0
    Everton
    Manchester City
  • R. Sterling (44')
    Rodri (55')
    B. Silva (86')
  • Tottenham Hotspur
    Tottenham Hotspur
    2 - 1
    Leeds United
    Tottenham Hotspur
  • P. Hojbjerg (58')
    S. Reguilon (69')
    D. James (44')

JORNADA 13: Del 27 al 28 de noviembre

  • Arsenal
    Arsenal
    2 - 0
    Newcastle United
    Arsenal
  • B. Saka (56')
    G. Martinelli (66')
  • Crystal Palace
    Crystal Palace
    1 - 2
    Aston Villa
    Crystal Palace
  • M. Guehi (95')
    M. Targett (15')
    J. McGinn (86')
  • Liverpool
    Liverpool
    4 - 0
    Southampton
    Liverpool
  • D. Jota (2')
    D. Jota (32')
    Thiago (37')
    V. van Dijk (52')
  • Norwich City
    Norwich City
    0 - 0
    Wolverhampton Wanderers
    Norwich City
  • Brighton & Hove Albion
    Brighton & Hove Albion
    0 - 0
    Leeds United
    Brighton & Hove Albion
  • Burnley
    Burnley
    28/11/2021 a las 15:00
    Tottenham Hotspur
    Burnley
  • Brentford
    Brentford
    1 - 0
    Everton
    Brentford
  • I. Toney (p) (24')
  • Manchester City
    Manchester City
    2 - 1
    West Ham United
    Manchester City
  • I. Gundogan (33')
    Fernandinho (90')
    M. Lanzini (94')
  • Leicester City
    Leicester City
    4 - 2
    Watford
    Leicester City
  • J. Maddison (16')
    J. Vardy (34')
    J. Vardy (42')
    A. Lookman (68')
    J. King (p) (30')
    E. Dennis (61')
  • Chelsea
    Chelsea
    1 - 1
    Manchester United
    Chelsea
  • Jorginho (p) (69')
    J. Sancho (50')

JORNADA 14: Del 30 al 2 de diciembre

  • Newcastle United
    Newcastle United
    1 - 1
    Norwich City
    Newcastle United
  • C. Wilson (p) (61')
    T. Pukki (79')
  • Leeds United
    Leeds United
    1 - 0
    Crystal Palace
    Leeds United
  • Raphinha (p) (93')
  • Watford
    Watford
    1 - 2
    Chelsea
    Watford
  • E. Dennis (43')
    M. Mount (29')
    H. Ziyech (72')
  • West Ham United
    West Ham United
    1 - 1
    Brighton & Hove Albion
    West Ham United
  • T. Soucek (5')
    N. Maupay (89')
  • Wolverhampton Wanderers
    Wolverhampton Wanderers
    0 - 0
    Burnley
    Wolverhampton Wanderers
  • Southampton
    Southampton
    2 - 2
    Leicester City
    Southampton
  • J. Bednarek (3')
    C. Adams (34')
    J. Evans (22')
    J. Maddison (49')
  • Aston Villa
    Aston Villa
    1 - 2
    Manchester City
    Aston Villa
  • O. Watkins (47')
    R. Dias (27')
    B. Silva (43')
  • Everton
    Everton
    1 - 4
    Liverpool
    Everton
  • D. Gray (38')
    J. Henderson (9')
    M. Salah (19')
    M. Salah (64')
    D. Jota (79')
  • Tottenham Hotspur
    Tottenham Hotspur
    2 - 0
    Brentford
    Tottenham Hotspur
  • S. Canos (12')
    Son Heung-Min (65')
  • Manchester United
    Manchester United
    3 - 2
    Arsenal
    Manchester United
  • B. Fernandes (44')
    C. Ronaldo (52')
    C. Ronaldo (p) (70')
    E. Smith Rowe (13')
    M. Odegaard (54')

JORNADA 15: Del 4 al 6 de diciembre

  • West Ham United
    West Ham United
    3 - 2
    Chelsea
    West Ham United
  • M. Lanzini (p) (40')
    J. Bowen (56')
    A. Masuaku (87')
    T. Silva (28')
    M. Mount (44')
  • Wolverhampton Wanderers
    Wolverhampton Wanderers
    0 - 1
    Liverpool
    Wolverhampton Wanderers
  • D. Origi (94')
  • Newcastle United
    Newcastle United
    1 - 0
    Burnley
    Newcastle United
  • C. Wilson (40')
  • Southampton
    Southampton
    1 - 1
    Brighton & Hove Albion
    Southampton
  • A. Broja (29')
    N. Maupay (98')
  • Watford
    Watford
    1 - 3
    Manchester City
    Watford
  • Cucho (74')
    R. Sterling (4')
    B. Silva (31')
    B. Silva (63')
  • Tottenham Hotspur
    Tottenham Hotspur
    3 - 0
    Norwich City
    Tottenham Hotspur
  • Lucas Moura (10')
    D. Sanchez (67')
    Son Heung-Min (77')
  • Leeds United
    Leeds United
    2 - 2
    Brentford
    Leeds United
  • T. Roberts (27')
    P. Bamford (95')
    S. Baptiste (54')
    S. Canos (61')
  • Manchester United
    Manchester United
    1 - 0
    Crystal Palace
    Manchester United
  • Fred (77')
  • Aston Villa
    Aston Villa
    2 - 1
    Leicester City
    Aston Villa
  • E. Konsa (17')
    E. Konsa (54')
    H. Barnes (14')
  • Everton
    Everton
    2 - 1
    Arsenal
    Everton
  • Richarlison (79')
    D. Gray (92')
    M. Odegaard (47')

JORNADA 16: Del 10 al 12 de diciembre

  • Brentford
    Brentford
    10/12/2021 a las 21:00
    Watford
    Brentford
  • Manchester City
    Manchester City
    11/12/2021 a las 13:30
    Wolverhampton Wanderers
    Manchester City
  • Arsenal
    Arsenal
    11/12/2021 a las 16:00
    Southampton
    Arsenal
  • Chelsea
    Chelsea
    11/12/2021 a las 16:00
    Leeds United
    Chelsea
  • Liverpool
    Liverpool
    11/12/2021 a las 16:00
    Aston Villa
    Liverpool
  • Norwich City
    Norwich City
    11/12/2021 a las 18:30
    Manchester United
    Norwich City
  • Leicester City
    Leicester City
    12/12/2021 a las 15:00
    Newcastle United
    Leicester City
  • Brighton & Hove Albion
    Brighton & Hove Albion
    12/12/2021 a las 15:00
    Tottenham Hotspur
    Brighton & Hove Albion
  • Burnley
    Burnley
    12/12/2021 a las 15:00
    West Ham United
    Burnley
  • Crystal Palace
    Crystal Palace
    12/12/2021 a las 17:30
    Everton
    Crystal Palace

JORNADA 17: Del 14 al 16 de diciembre

  • Brentford
    Brentford
    14/12/2021 a las 20:30
    Manchester United
    Brentford
  • Norwich City
    Norwich City
    14/12/2021 a las 20:45
    Aston Villa
    Norwich City
  • Manchester City
    Manchester City
    14/12/2021 a las 21:00
    Leeds United
    Manchester City
  • Crystal Palace
    Crystal Palace
    15/12/2021 a las 20:30
    Southampton
    Crystal Palace
  • Brighton & Hove Albion
    Brighton & Hove Albion
    15/12/2021 a las 20:30
    Wolverhampton Wanderers
    Brighton & Hove Albion
  • Burnley
    Burnley
    15/12/2021 a las 20:30
    Watford
    Burnley
  • Arsenal
    Arsenal
    15/12/2021 a las 21:00
    West Ham United
    Arsenal
  • Leicester City
    Leicester City
    16/12/2021 a las 20:30
    Tottenham Hotspur
    Leicester City
  • Chelsea
    Chelsea
    16/12/2021 a las 20:45
    Everton
    Chelsea
  • Liverpool
    Liverpool
    16/12/2021 a las 21:00
    Newcastle United
    Liverpool

JORNADA 18: Del 18 al 19 de diciembre

  • Manchester United
    Manchester United
    18/12/2021 a las 13:30
    Brighton & Hove Albion
    Manchester United
  • Aston Villa
    Aston Villa
    18/12/2021 a las 16:00
    Burnley
    Aston Villa
  • Southampton
    Southampton
    18/12/2021 a las 16:00
    Brentford
    Southampton
  • Watford
    Watford
    18/12/2021 a las 16:00
    Crystal Palace
    Watford
  • West Ham United
    West Ham United
    18/12/2021 a las 16:00
    Norwich City
    West Ham United
  • Leeds United
    Leeds United
    18/12/2021 a las 18:30
    Arsenal
    Leeds United
  • Everton
    Everton
    19/12/2021 a las 13:00
    Leicester City
    Everton
  • Wolverhampton Wanderers
    Wolverhampton Wanderers
    19/12/2021 a las 15:00
    Chelsea
    Wolverhampton Wanderers
  • Newcastle United
    Newcastle United
    19/12/2021 a las 15:15
    Manchester City
    Newcastle United
  • Tottenham Hotspur
    Tottenham Hotspur
    19/12/2021 a las 17:30
    Liverpool
    Tottenham Hotspur

JORNADA 19: Del 26 al 27 de diciembre

  • Liverpool
    Liverpool
    26/12/2021 a las 13:30
    Leeds United
    Liverpool
  • Wolverhampton Wanderers
    Wolverhampton Wanderers
    26/12/2021 a las 13:30
    Watford
    Wolverhampton Wanderers
  • Burnley
    Burnley
    26/12/2021 a las 16:00
    Everton
    Burnley
  • Norwich City
    Norwich City
    26/12/2021 a las 16:00
    Arsenal
    Norwich City
  • Tottenham Hotspur
    Tottenham Hotspur
    26/12/2021 a las 16:00
    Crystal Palace
    Tottenham Hotspur
  • West Ham United
    West Ham United
    26/12/2021 a las 16:00
    Southampton
    West Ham United
  • Manchester City
    Manchester City
    26/12/2021 a las 16:00
    Leicester City
    Manchester City
  • Aston Villa
    Aston Villa
    26/12/2021 a las 18:30
    Chelsea
    Aston Villa
  • Brighton & Hove Albion
    Brighton & Hove Albion
    26/12/2021 a las 21:00
    Brentford
    Brighton & Hove Albion
  • Newcastle United
    Newcastle United
    27/12/2021 a las 21:00
    Manchester United
    Newcastle United

JORNADA 20: Del 28 al 30 de diciembre

  • Arsenal
    Arsenal
    28/12/2021 a las 13:30
    Wolverhampton Wanderers
    Arsenal
  • Crystal Palace
    Crystal Palace
    28/12/2021 a las 16:00
    Norwich City
    Crystal Palace
  • Southampton
    Southampton
    28/12/2021 a las 16:00
    Tottenham Hotspur
    Southampton
  • Watford
    Watford
    28/12/2021 a las 16:00
    West Ham United
    Watford
  • Leeds United
    Leeds United
    28/12/2021 a las 18:30
    Aston Villa
    Leeds United
  • Leicester City
    Leicester City
    28/12/2021 a las 21:00
    Liverpool
    Leicester City
  • Chelsea
    Chelsea
    29/12/2021 a las 20:30
    Brighton & Hove Albion
    Chelsea
  • Brentford
    Brentford
    29/12/2021 a las 21:15
    Manchester City
    Brentford
  • Everton
    Everton
    30/12/2021 a las 20:30
    Newcastle United
    Everton
  • Manchester United
    Manchester United
    30/12/2021 a las 21:15
    Burnley
    Manchester United

JORNADA 21: Del 1 al 3 de enero

  • Arsenal
    Arsenal
    01/01/2022 a las 13:30
    Manchester City
    Arsenal
  • Leicester City
    Leicester City
    01/01/2022 a las 16:00
    Norwich City
    Leicester City
  • Watford
    Watford
    01/01/2022 a las 16:00
    Tottenham Hotspur
    Watford
  • Crystal Palace
    Crystal Palace
    01/01/2022 a las 18:30
    West Ham United
    Crystal Palace
  • Everton
    Everton
    02/01/2022 a las 15:00
    Brighton & Hove Albion
    Everton
  • Leeds United
    Leeds United
    02/01/2022 a las 15:00
    Burnley
    Leeds United
  • Brentford
    Brentford
    02/01/2022 a las 15:00
    Aston Villa
    Brentford
  • Southampton
    Southampton
    02/01/2022 a las 15:00
    Newcastle United
    Southampton
  • Chelsea
    Chelsea
    02/01/2022 a las 17:30
    Liverpool
    Chelsea
  • Manchester United
    Manchester United
    03/01/2022 a las 18:30
    Wolverhampton Wanderers
    Manchester United

JORNADA 22: Del 14 al 16 de enero

  • Brighton & Hove Albion
    Brighton & Hove Albion
    14/01/2022 a las 21:00
    Crystal Palace
    Brighton & Hove Albion
  • Manchester City
    Manchester City
    15/01/2022 a las 13:30
    Chelsea
    Manchester City
  • Newcastle United
    Newcastle United
    15/01/2022 a las 16:00
    Watford
    Newcastle United
  • Norwich City
    Norwich City
    15/01/2022 a las 16:00
    Everton
    Norwich City
  • Burnley
    Burnley
    15/01/2022 a las 16:00
    Leicester City
    Burnley
  • Liverpool
    Liverpool
    15/01/2022 a las 16:00
    Brentford
    Liverpool
  • Wolverhampton Wanderers
    Wolverhampton Wanderers
    15/01/2022 a las 16:00
    Southampton
    Wolverhampton Wanderers
  • Aston Villa
    Aston Villa
    15/01/2022 a las 18:30
    Manchester United
    Aston Villa
  • West Ham United
    West Ham United
    16/01/2022 a las 15:00
    Leeds United
    West Ham United
  • Tottenham Hotspur
    Tottenham Hotspur
    16/01/2022 a las 17:30
    Arsenal
    Tottenham Hotspur

JORNADA 23: Del 21 al 23 de enero

  • Watford
    Watford
    21/01/2022 a las 21:00
    Norwich City
    Watford
  • Everton
    Everton
    22/01/2022 a las 13:30
    Aston Villa
    Everton
  • Leeds United
    Leeds United
    22/01/2022 a las 16:00
    Newcastle United
    Leeds United
  • Leicester City
    Leicester City
    22/01/2022 a las 16:00
    Brighton & Hove Albion
    Leicester City
  • Manchester United
    Manchester United
    22/01/2022 a las 16:00
    West Ham United
    Manchester United
  • Arsenal
    Arsenal
    22/01/2022 a las 16:00
    Burnley
    Arsenal
  • Brentford
    Brentford
    22/01/2022 a las 16:00
    Wolverhampton Wanderers
    Brentford
  • Southampton
    Southampton
    22/01/2022 a las 18:30
    Manchester City
    Southampton
  • Crystal Palace
    Crystal Palace
    23/01/2022 a las 15:00
    Liverpool
    Crystal Palace
  • Chelsea
    Chelsea
    23/01/2022 a las 17:30
    Tottenham Hotspur
    Chelsea

JORNADA 24: Del 8 al 9 de febrero

  • Aston Villa
    Aston Villa
    08/02/2022 a las 20:45
    Leeds United
    Aston Villa
  • Brighton & Hove Albion
    Brighton & Hove Albion
    08/02/2022 a las 20:45
    Chelsea
    Brighton & Hove Albion
  • Burnley
    Burnley
    08/02/2022 a las 20:45
    Manchester United
    Burnley
  • Norwich City
    Norwich City
    08/02/2022 a las 20:45
    Crystal Palace
    Norwich City
  • West Ham United
    West Ham United
    08/02/2022 a las 20:45
    Watford
    West Ham United
  • Wolverhampton Wanderers
    Wolverhampton Wanderers
    08/02/2022 a las 20:45
    Arsenal
    Wolverhampton Wanderers
  • Newcastle United
    Newcastle United
    09/02/2022 a las 20:45
    Everton
    Newcastle United
  • Tottenham Hotspur
    Tottenham Hotspur
    09/02/2022 a las 20:45
    Southampton
    Tottenham Hotspur
  • Liverpool
    Liverpool
    09/02/2022 a las 21:00
    Leicester City
    Liverpool
  • Manchester City
    Manchester City
    09/02/2022 a las 21:00
    Brentford
    Manchester City

JORNADA 25: Del 12 al 12 de febrero

  • Brentford
    Brentford
    12/02/2022 a las 16:00
    Crystal Palace
    Brentford
  • Burnley
    Burnley
    12/02/2022 a las 16:00
    Liverpool
    Burnley
  • Chelsea
    Chelsea
    12/02/2022 a las 16:00
    Arsenal
    Chelsea
  • Everton
    Everton
    12/02/2022 a las 16:00
    Leeds United
    Everton
  • Leicester City
    Leicester City
    12/02/2022 a las 16:00
    West Ham United
    Leicester City
  • Manchester United
    Manchester United
    12/02/2022 a las 16:00
    Southampton
    Manchester United
  • Newcastle United
    Newcastle United
    12/02/2022 a las 16:00
    Aston Villa
    Newcastle United
  • Norwich City
    Norwich City
    12/02/2022 a las 16:00
    Manchester City
    Norwich City
  • Tottenham Hotspur
    Tottenham Hotspur
    12/02/2022 a las 16:00
    Wolverhampton Wanderers
    Tottenham Hotspur
  • Watford
    Watford
    12/02/2022 a las 16:00
    Brighton & Hove Albion
    Watford

JORNADA 26: Del 19 al 19 de febrero

  • Arsenal
    Arsenal
    19/02/2022 a las 16:00
    Brentford
    Arsenal
  • Aston Villa
    Aston Villa
    19/02/2022 a las 16:00
    Watford
    Aston Villa
  • Brighton & Hove Albion
    Brighton & Hove Albion
    19/02/2022 a las 16:00
    Burnley
    Brighton & Hove Albion
  • Crystal Palace
    Crystal Palace
    19/02/2022 a las 16:00
    Chelsea
    Crystal Palace
  • Leeds United
    Leeds United
    19/02/2022 a las 16:00
    Manchester United
    Leeds United
  • Liverpool
    Liverpool
    19/02/2022 a las 16:00
    Norwich City
    Liverpool
  • Manchester City
    Manchester City
    19/02/2022 a las 16:00
    Tottenham Hotspur
    Manchester City
  • Southampton
    Southampton
    19/02/2022 a las 16:00
    Everton
    Southampton
  • West Ham United
    West Ham United
    19/02/2022 a las 16:00
    Newcastle United
    West Ham United
  • Wolverhampton Wanderers
    Wolverhampton Wanderers
    19/02/2022 a las 16:00
    Leicester City
    Wolverhampton Wanderers

JORNADA 27: Del 26 al 26 de febrero

  • Arsenal
    Arsenal
    26/02/2022 a las 16:00
    Liverpool
    Arsenal
  • Brentford
    Brentford
    26/02/2022 a las 16:00
    Newcastle United
    Brentford
  • Brighton & Hove Albion
    Brighton & Hove Albion
    26/02/2022 a las 16:00
    Aston Villa
    Brighton & Hove Albion
  • Chelsea
    Chelsea
    26/02/2022 a las 16:00
    Leicester City
    Chelsea
  • Crystal Palace
    Crystal Palace
    26/02/2022 a las 16:00
    Burnley
    Crystal Palace
  • Everton
    Everton
    26/02/2022 a las 16:00
    Manchester City
    Everton
  • Leeds United
    Leeds United
    26/02/2022 a las 16:00
    Tottenham Hotspur
    Leeds United
  • Manchester United
    Manchester United
    26/02/2022 a las 16:00
    Watford
    Manchester United
  • Southampton
    Southampton
    26/02/2022 a las 16:00
    Norwich City
    Southampton
  • West Ham United
    West Ham United
    26/02/2022 a las 16:00
    Wolverhampton Wanderers
    West Ham United

JORNADA 28: Del 5 al 5 de marzo

  • Aston Villa
    Aston Villa
    05/03/2022 a las 16:00
    Southampton
    Aston Villa
  • Burnley
    Burnley
    05/03/2022 a las 16:00
    Chelsea
    Burnley
  • Leicester City
    Leicester City
    05/03/2022 a las 16:00
    Leeds United
    Leicester City
  • Liverpool
    Liverpool
    05/03/2022 a las 16:00
    West Ham United
    Liverpool
  • Manchester City
    Manchester City
    05/03/2022 a las 16:00
    Manchester United
    Manchester City
  • Newcastle United
    Newcastle United
    05/03/2022 a las 16:00
    Brighton & Hove Albion
    Newcastle United
  • Norwich City
    Norwich City
    05/03/2022 a las 16:00
    Brentford
    Norwich City
  • Tottenham Hotspur
    Tottenham Hotspur
    05/03/2022 a las 16:00
    Everton
    Tottenham Hotspur
  • Watford
    Watford
    05/03/2022 a las 16:00
    Arsenal
    Watford
  • Wolverhampton Wanderers
    Wolverhampton Wanderers
    05/03/2022 a las 16:00
    Crystal Palace
    Wolverhampton Wanderers

JORNADA 29: Del 12 al 12 de marzo

  • Arsenal
    Arsenal
    12/03/2022 a las 16:00
    Leicester City
    Arsenal
  • Brentford
    Brentford
    12/03/2022 a las 16:00
    Burnley
    Brentford
  • Brighton & Hove Albion
    Brighton & Hove Albion
    12/03/2022 a las 16:00
    Liverpool
    Brighton & Hove Albion
  • Chelsea
    Chelsea
    12/03/2022 a las 16:00
    Newcastle United
    Chelsea
  • Crystal Palace
    Crystal Palace
    12/03/2022 a las 16:00
    Manchester City
    Crystal Palace
  • Everton
    Everton
    12/03/2022 a las 16:00
    Wolverhampton Wanderers
    Everton
  • Leeds United
    Leeds United
    12/03/2022 a las 16:00
    Norwich City
    Leeds United
  • Manchester United
    Manchester United
    12/03/2022 a las 16:00
    Tottenham Hotspur
    Manchester United
  • Southampton
    Southampton
    12/03/2022 a las 16:00
    Watford
    Southampton
  • West Ham United
    West Ham United
    12/03/2022 a las 16:00
    Aston Villa
    West Ham United

JORNADA 30: Del 19 al 19 de marzo

  • Aston Villa
    Aston Villa
    19/03/2022 a las 16:00
    Arsenal
    Aston Villa
  • Burnley
    Burnley
    19/03/2022 a las 16:00
    Southampton
    Burnley
  • Leicester City
    Leicester City
    19/03/2022 a las 16:00
    Brentford
    Leicester City
  • Liverpool
    Liverpool
    19/03/2022 a las 16:00
    Manchester United
    Liverpool
  • Manchester City
    Manchester City
    19/03/2022 a las 16:00
    Brighton & Hove Albion
    Manchester City
  • Newcastle United
    Newcastle United
    19/03/2022 a las 16:00
    Crystal Palace
    Newcastle United
  • Norwich City
    Norwich City
    19/03/2022 a las 16:00
    Chelsea
    Norwich City
  • Tottenham Hotspur
    Tottenham Hotspur
    19/03/2022 a las 16:00
    West Ham United
    Tottenham Hotspur
  • Watford
    Watford
    19/03/2022 a las 16:00
    Everton
    Watford
  • Wolverhampton Wanderers
    Wolverhampton Wanderers
    19/03/2022 a las 16:00
    Leeds United
    Wolverhampton Wanderers

JORNADA 31: Del 2 al 2 de abril

  • Brighton & Hove Albion
    Brighton & Hove Albion
    02/04/2022 a las 16:00
    Norwich City
    Brighton & Hove Albion
  • Burnley
    Burnley
    02/04/2022 a las 16:00
    Manchester City
    Burnley
  • Chelsea
    Chelsea
    02/04/2022 a las 16:00
    Brentford
    Chelsea
  • Crystal Palace
    Crystal Palace
    02/04/2022 a las 16:00
    Arsenal
    Crystal Palace
  • Leeds United
    Leeds United
    02/04/2022 a las 16:00
    Southampton
    Leeds United
  • Liverpool
    Liverpool
    02/04/2022 a las 16:00
    Watford
    Liverpool
  • Manchester United
    Manchester United
    02/04/2022 a las 16:00
    Leicester City
    Manchester United
  • Tottenham Hotspur
    Tottenham Hotspur
    02/04/2022 a las 16:00
    Newcastle United
    Tottenham Hotspur
  • West Ham United
    West Ham United
    02/04/2022 a las 16:00
    Everton
    West Ham United
  • Wolverhampton Wanderers
    Wolverhampton Wanderers
    02/04/2022 a las 16:00
    Aston Villa
    Wolverhampton Wanderers

JORNADA 32: Del 9 al 9 de abril

  • Arsenal
    Arsenal
    09/04/2022 a las 16:00
    Brighton & Hove Albion
    Arsenal
  • Aston Villa
    Aston Villa
    09/04/2022 a las 16:00
    Tottenham Hotspur
    Aston Villa
  • Brentford
    Brentford
    09/04/2022 a las 16:00
    West Ham United
    Brentford
  • Everton
    Everton
    09/04/2022 a las 16:00
    Manchester United
    Everton
  • Leicester City
    Leicester City
    09/04/2022 a las 16:00
    Crystal Palace
    Leicester City
  • Manchester City
    Manchester City
    09/04/2022 a las 16:00
    Liverpool
    Manchester City
  • Newcastle United
    Newcastle United
    09/04/2022 a las 16:00
    Wolverhampton Wanderers
    Newcastle United
  • Norwich City
    Norwich City
    09/04/2022 a las 16:00
    Burnley
    Norwich City
  • Southampton
    Southampton
    09/04/2022 a las 16:00
    Chelsea
    Southampton
  • Watford
    Watford
    09/04/2022 a las 16:00
    Leeds United
    Watford

JORNADA 33: Del 16 al 16 de abril

  • Aston Villa
    Aston Villa
    16/04/2022 a las 16:00
    Liverpool
    Aston Villa
  • Everton
    Everton
    16/04/2022 a las 16:00
    Crystal Palace
    Everton
  • Leeds United
    Leeds United
    16/04/2022 a las 16:00
    Chelsea
    Leeds United
  • Manchester United
    Manchester United
    16/04/2022 a las 16:00
    Norwich City
    Manchester United
  • Newcastle United
    Newcastle United
    16/04/2022 a las 16:00
    Leicester City
    Newcastle United
  • Southampton
    Southampton
    16/04/2022 a las 16:00
    Arsenal
    Southampton
  • Tottenham Hotspur
    Tottenham Hotspur
    16/04/2022 a las 16:00
    Brighton & Hove Albion
    Tottenham Hotspur
  • Watford
    Watford
    16/04/2022 a las 16:00
    Brentford
    Watford
  • West Ham United
    West Ham United
    16/04/2022 a las 16:00
    Burnley
    West Ham United
  • Wolverhampton Wanderers
    Wolverhampton Wanderers
    16/04/2022 a las 16:00
    Manchester City
    Wolverhampton Wanderers

JORNADA 34: Del 23 al 23 de abril

  • Arsenal
    Arsenal
    23/04/2022 a las 16:00
    Manchester United
    Arsenal
  • Brentford
    Brentford
    23/04/2022 a las 16:00
    Tottenham Hotspur
    Brentford
  • Brighton & Hove Albion
    Brighton & Hove Albion
    23/04/2022 a las 16:00
    Southampton
    Brighton & Hove Albion
  • Burnley
    Burnley
    23/04/2022 a las 16:00
    Wolverhampton Wanderers
    Burnley
  • Chelsea
    Chelsea
    23/04/2022 a las 16:00
    West Ham United
    Chelsea
  • Crystal Palace
    Crystal Palace
    23/04/2022 a las 16:00
    Leeds United
    Crystal Palace
  • Leicester City
    Leicester City
    23/04/2022 a las 16:00
    Aston Villa
    Leicester City
  • Liverpool
    Liverpool
    23/04/2022 a las 16:00
    Everton
    Liverpool
  • Manchester City
    Manchester City
    23/04/2022 a las 16:00
    Watford
    Manchester City
  • Norwich City
    Norwich City
    23/04/2022 a las 16:00
    Newcastle United
    Norwich City

JORNADA 35: Del 30 al 30 de abril

  • Aston Villa
    Aston Villa
    30/04/2022 a las 16:00
    Norwich City
    Aston Villa
  • Everton
    Everton
    30/04/2022 a las 16:00
    Chelsea
    Everton
  • Leeds United
    Leeds United
    30/04/2022 a las 16:00
    Manchester City
    Leeds United
  • Manchester United
    Manchester United
    30/04/2022 a las 16:00
    Brentford
    Manchester United
  • Newcastle United
    Newcastle United
    30/04/2022 a las 16:00
    Liverpool
    Newcastle United
  • Southampton
    Southampton
    30/04/2022 a las 16:00
    Crystal Palace
    Southampton
  • Tottenham Hotspur
    Tottenham Hotspur
    30/04/2022 a las 16:00
    Leicester City
    Tottenham Hotspur
  • Watford
    Watford
    30/04/2022 a las 16:00
    Burnley
    Watford
  • West Ham United
    West Ham United
    30/04/2022 a las 16:00
    Arsenal
    West Ham United
  • Wolverhampton Wanderers
    Wolverhampton Wanderers
    30/04/2022 a las 16:00
    Brighton & Hove Albion
    Wolverhampton Wanderers

JORNADA 36: Del 7 al 7 de mayo

  • Arsenal
    Arsenal
    07/05/2022 a las 16:00
    Leeds United
    Arsenal
  • Brentford
    Brentford
    07/05/2022 a las 16:00
    Southampton
    Brentford
  • Brighton & Hove Albion
    Brighton & Hove Albion
    07/05/2022 a las 16:00
    Manchester United
    Brighton & Hove Albion
  • Burnley
    Burnley
    07/05/2022 a las 16:00
    Aston Villa
    Burnley
  • Chelsea
    Chelsea
    07/05/2022 a las 16:00
    Wolverhampton Wanderers
    Chelsea
  • Crystal Palace
    Crystal Palace
    07/05/2022 a las 16:00
    Watford
    Crystal Palace
  • Leicester City
    Leicester City
    07/05/2022 a las 16:00
    Everton
    Leicester City
  • Liverpool
    Liverpool
    07/05/2022 a las 16:00
    Tottenham Hotspur
    Liverpool
  • Manchester City
    Manchester City
    07/05/2022 a las 16:00
    Newcastle United
    Manchester City
  • Norwich City
    Norwich City
    07/05/2022 a las 16:00
    West Ham United
    Norwich City

JORNADA 37: Del 15 al 15 de mayo

  • Aston Villa
    Aston Villa
    15/05/2022 a las 16:00
    Crystal Palace
    Aston Villa
  • Everton
    Everton
    15/05/2022 a las 16:00
    Brentford
    Everton
  • Leeds United
    Leeds United
    15/05/2022 a las 16:00
    Brighton & Hove Albion
    Leeds United
  • Manchester United
    Manchester United
    15/05/2022 a las 16:00
    Chelsea
    Manchester United
  • Newcastle United
    Newcastle United
    15/05/2022 a las 16:00
    Arsenal
    Newcastle United
  • Southampton
    Southampton
    15/05/2022 a las 16:00
    Liverpool
    Southampton
  • Tottenham Hotspur
    Tottenham Hotspur
    15/05/2022 a las 16:00
    Burnley
    Tottenham Hotspur
  • Watford
    Watford
    15/05/2022 a las 16:00
    Leicester City
    Watford
  • West Ham United
    West Ham United
    15/05/2022 a las 16:00
    Manchester City
    West Ham United
  • Wolverhampton Wanderers
    Wolverhampton Wanderers
    15/05/2022 a las 16:00
    Norwich City
    Wolverhampton Wanderers

JORNADA 38: Del 22 al 22 de mayo

  • Arsenal
    Arsenal
    22/05/2022 a las 17:00
    Everton
    Arsenal
  • Brentford
    Brentford
    22/05/2022 a las 17:00
    Leeds United
    Brentford
  • Brighton & Hove Albion
    Brighton & Hove Albion
    22/05/2022 a las 17:00
    West Ham United
    Brighton & Hove Albion
  • Burnley
    Burnley
    22/05/2022 a las 17:00
    Newcastle United
    Burnley
  • Chelsea
    Chelsea
    22/05/2022 a las 17:00
    Watford
    Chelsea
  • Crystal Palace
    Crystal Palace
    22/05/2022 a las 17:00
    Manchester United
    Crystal Palace
  • Leicester City
    Leicester City
    22/05/2022 a las 17:00
    Southampton
    Leicester City
  • Liverpool
    Liverpool
    22/05/2022 a las 17:00
    Wolverhampton Wanderers
    Liverpool
  • Manchester City
    Manchester City
    22/05/2022 a las 17:00
    Aston Villa
    Manchester City
  • Norwich City
    Norwich City
    22/05/2022 a las 17:00
    Tottenham Hotspur
    Norwich City